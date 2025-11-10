Jujutsu Kaisen Sequel Confirms a Fan Theory While Revealing the Hero’s Tragic Fate

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga! Gege Akutami’s hit Weekly Shonen Jump manga, Jujutsu Kaisen, reached its conclusion in September 2024 when it was at the peak of its popularity. The creator returned a year later with a short sequel manga, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, which is expected to run for about six months. The story takes place 68 years after the defeat of Ryomen Sukuna and primarily follows new characters. The Jujutsu world is once again facing a major threat as they fear a war might break out between them and the 50,000 Simurians, a powerful alien race who came to Japan as refugees. In such a time of crisis, they need the help of Yuji Itadori more than ever.

While modern sorcerers aren’t that powerful anymore, Yuji, who was a leading figure at the incident 68 years ago, is in a league of his own. Chapter 10 features a brief glimpse of him while half of his face is covered with a hood. However, despite this, it’s clear as day that the character hasn’t aged at all, which could be because of how his body changed after consuming several cursed objects during the main story. After the latest chapter of the sequel, the story circles back to the beginning when Yuji’s grandfather said his final words to him.

Jujutsu Kaisen Fan Theory About Yuji’s Grandfather Cursing Him Might Be True

Since the story takes place 68 years after the original manga, most of the main characters have already died. While Yuta and Maki died due to old age, the others may have met the same fate, but nothing can be certain for now. On the other hand, not only is Yuji still alive to this day, he hasn’t aged at all, likely because of the cursed objects he consumed during his high school days. Unfortunately, this also means he’s stuck in an immortal body as he’s forced to watch all the people he cares about die one by one while time stands still for him. This is exactly the opposite of what his grandfather wished for him during his final moments.

Since Yuji’s parents were long gone, Wasuke Itadori raised him all on his own and wanted his grandson to be surrounded by people he dies. Many fans theorized that Wasuke’s words may have unknowingly inflicted a curse on Yuji. The theory became even more popular during the Final Arc when the stakes were high and almost half of the cast was already dead or on the verge of dying. In the sequel, Yuji is stronger than ever and nowhere near his final moments, but he’s all by himself, hiding from the Jujutsu world for unknown reasons. This is the opposite of what he and his grandfather ever wanted.

