Jujutsu Kaisen Confirms Its Sequel Will End Very Soon With New Update

Jujutsu Kaisen’s big sequel is coming to an end, and that looks more apparent than ever with a new update confirming a climax coming very soon. Jujutsu Kaisen series creator Gege Akutami really surprised fans last year as they returned to the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with a brand new series only a year after it came to an end. But the bigger surprise was that this new series was actually a full sequel to Jujutsu Kaisen, and it jumps forward in time 80 after the end of that original series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo has been seemingly getting ready for its grand finale with the latest few chapters quickly resolving the final fights and moments, and now the newest chapter confirms this is going to be the case as each of the characters head to their happy endings. Following reports of the “super climax” of the series coming with the next chapter, now that the series has officially updated, it’s clearer than ever that the series is going to end within its next couple of chapters.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo to End With Super Climax in Chapter 25

Courtesy of Shueisha

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 24 picks up right after Maru uses the full extent of his Cursed Technique to change how Cursed Energy exists moving forward. It’s soon revealed that everyone involved in the final slate of fights are completely fine thanks to this ability, and they are moving forward with a truly happy ending for the first time in this franchise. But as the series comes to a close, there are still many questions that need to be answered about the future fate of the many alien species introduced in the sequel. But it’s coming to an end either way.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo has revealed its “Super Climax” will be coming next week with the release of Chapter 25, but it’s just a matter of wondering what this could actually mean. Sometimes it means that the series is going to wrap up its story, then come to an end with its final chapter the week or so after. Sometimes, it means that this is going to be the actual final chapter of the sequel itself. Either way, it’s hard not to feel like the sequel’s story is wrapping up fairly quickly compared to the scope of what it tried to do.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Was Always Going to Be Short

Shueisha

Although Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo seemed to be setting up a grand scope for its official sequel series with the introduction of space aliens, a new generation of sorcerers and more, the creator behind it all always emphasized that the sequel was not going to be lasting for too long. When the sequel first made its debut last year, Gege Akutami confirmed that it was going to have a much shorter serialization than the original series did with an estimated six month run in total.

“It’s a very short, intensely compact serialization,” Akutami explained. “It’ll be about six months worth of work (if it’s not cancelled). About three volumes worth.” With Chapter 25 releasing next week, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo will have its full three volumes worth of material for its physical release. It doesn’t mean there’s not room for a potential epilogue chapter, but fans should get ready for the end either way.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!