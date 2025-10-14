Jujutsu Kaisen Sequel May Have a Hero More Powerful Than Gojo

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! Only a year after Jujutsu Kaisen‘s ending, creator Gege Akutami returned with a sequel manga titled Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo. Written by the original creator and illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki, the story is set in the year 2086, several decades after the Culling Game. With Sukuna and Kenjaku gone for good, the Jujutsu world has been comparatively stable over the years. While the threat of cursed spirits and curse users is still evident in this day and age, no major incident like the Culling Game has happened again. That is, until 50,000 Simurians, an alien race with the same curse powers as sorcerers, entered Japan, and their arrival was deemed a Special Grade Incident.

The threat is said to be on the same level as Ryomen Sukuna, but the fact that the Simurians have only arrived as refugees means that the sorcerers have no reason to attack them. However, the sorcerers are also doing everything in their power to stop an all-out war from breaking out between them and the aliens. The story follows Yuka and Tsurugi Okkotsu, the grandchildren of Yuta Okkotsu and Maki Zenin, who meet Maru, short for Marulu Val Vol Yelvori, a Simurian working incognito with the sorcerers. The latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo unveils Maru’s powers, and they are greater than fans imagined.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo’s Main Character Has a Horrifying Ability

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 6 unveiled what happened after Maru was severely injured by a curse user. He opens his third eye and overpowers the elderly curse user, so much so that the latter was forced to remember his defeat against Yuji Itadori. All Simurians have three eyes, and they grant them various abilities, depending on the user. In Maru’s case, although he was unconscious the entire time, he used an ability that could distort the natural laws of order. Whether it’s fire, ice, or anti-gravity, Maru used all kinds of abilities to defeat his opponent. It’s rare for a human sorcerer to have this level of destructive power, which would mean that the Simurians are a lot stronger than they let on.

It wouldn’t even be an exaggeration to say that Maru’s abilities have the potential to rival Satoru Gojo, the strongest sorcerer of the original series’ timeline. Since Maru was unconscious during the entire fight, he may have more tricks up his sleeve that he can use when he’s awake. Unfortunately, this also means that the other Simurians, especially Dabura, the leader of the Simurians, may pose a greater threat. At the very least, Maru happens to be on the side of humans, and he would most likely try his best to stop the impending war.

