Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sequel Reveals First Look at Yuji’s Future (& He’s Stronger Than Ever)

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s new sequel series has offered the first real look at Yuji Itadori’s future, and it’s revealed that he became stronger than ever before. Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo made its debut in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this Summer, and it was shockingly revealed that the series was actually going to be a sequel to Gege Akutami’s massively popular Jujutsu Kaisen manga after it ended last year. But one of the ways it has also surprised fans is the fact it takes place nearly 80 years after the events of the original and follows a whole new generation of sorcerers.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo taking place so far after the events of the original means there haven’t been too many opportunities to highlight any of the characters fans got to see in the original. This means that while the first season had a happy ending, fans were actually hoping to see Yuji and the others in action sometime down the line. That happened with the newest chapter of the sequel series that gives fans the first peek at the kind of fighter Yuji turned into in the future.

Jujutsu Kaisen Sequel Shares First Look at Yuji’s Future

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 6 continues to follow Yuta and Maki’s grandchildren as they are now teaming up with Maru, a representative from an alien race that has Cursed Energy abilities as well and are trying to get a taste of what humanity is capable of. Because it takes place so many years after the original, that generation of characters has long since passed. We likely won’t get to see the original crew return in some form given how Jujutsu Sorcerers all usually die before they reach an old age, but it’s at least still possible for Yuji as his future is up in the air.

It was previously revealed in Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo that the current generation of sorcerers still view those who defeated Sukuna on a legendary level, but it turns out that Yuji had an impact on many other sorcerers directly too. With the latest foe being an old man who has been sneaking into a school for many years, he thinks back to the one enemy who dealt him a crushing defeat. And it’s through this flashback that fans get a little peak into Yuji’s adult life after Sukuna’s defeat.

What Does This Actually Mean for Yuji’s Future?

It’s entirely possible that Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo brings back a much older version of Yuji before it comes to its truncated end, but it’s likely we’ll see him in this kind of old legend capacity. Yuji’s time has clearly passed as of the events of this new sequel. While there are ties to the original that could help make things make more sense in the grand scheme, Jujutsu Kaisen was always a series about humans who understood the short spans of their lives overall. Yuji wanted a good death, and it’s possible he was able to achieve it.

It might be even more fitting for Yuji’s journey to find out that after Sukuna’s defeat, Yuji continued to face off against Cursed Spirits and other wayward sorcerers as the strongest fighter left to take everyone on. Becoming legendary in form much like how Satoru Gojo and Yuta Okkotsu were before him, Yuji might have truly become the strongest fighter in his generation after all.

