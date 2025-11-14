After Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, I’m Convinced This Anime Masterpiece Should Have Ended With a Movie

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is seeing impressive returns at the box office, and after the 2025 film’s success, I’m convinced another anime masterpiece should have ended with a movie. Demon Slayer is adapting the conclusion of Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga in three parts, the first of which has raked in more than $650 million worldwide. Given how beloved the main series is, it’s no surprise that Infinity Castle is doing so well. And it’s not the only anime film to impress this year — or even this season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is also winning at the box office, albeit on a smaller scale. The film has brought in $157 million worldwide, and it’s only been out in the U.S. for two weeks. Looking at these releases, it’s almost certain that Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution will see similar returns. And with all these movies bringing their incredible animation and action sequences to the big screen, viewers are already wondering which anime could be the next box office hit. However, I’m lamenting the fact that one completed series didn’t come out during this era; it would have been the perfect candidate for a theatrical release.

After Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, I’m Convinced Mob Psycho 100 Deserved A Movie

After seeing the success of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and Chainsaw Man‘s new movie, I’m convinced Mob Psycho 100 should have ended its story with a theatrical film. Mob Psycho 100 ran for three seasons from 2016 to 2022, and while its popularity was never on par with series like Demon Slayer, it deserved that level of recognition. Beautifully animated and full of heart, the series wove high stakes and epic action sequences into a story that, at its core, was about a young boy learning to accept himself. It was tonally very different from hits like Demon Slayer and Chainsaw Man, but given its supernatural elements and frequent fight sequences, it lent itself well to a theatrical run.

Mob Psycho 100‘s animation was also sophisticated enough to warrant the same treatment as Demon Slayer; it would have looked incredible on the big screen. Its themes made it relatable on a wide scale, so it could have appealed to the same audience and potentially have attracted newcomers. And the anime’s final outing was just 12 episodes long, meaning it could have been broken up into multiple films, just like Demon Slayer‘s conclusion. This would have enabled the series to go out on a higher note, bringing several great fights to theaters in the process. Two, in particular, made Season 3 movie-worthy.

Two Of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3’s Fights Would Have Been Perfect For The Big Screen

Mob Psycho 100 had no shortage of epic confrontations, pitting its lead against smaller threats and more Earth-shattering foes. Any of the anime’s stand-offs would be amazing to see wrought large. However, Season 3’s two biggest fights were perfect fodder for a series of films. Mob Psycho 100 went out with two memorable showdowns: God Dimple vs. Broccoli and Mob vs. the Psycho Helmet cult (and more importantly, himself). Both of these were highly anticipated moments from the manga, which would have enticed people to see them in theaters. Like all of the anime’s climactic moments, they were animated with care even for the small screen. The quality and style would have shone even brighter in a theatrical setting.

Both fights also leveraged the emotional stakes of the story and the characters’ connections, making the outcomes even more critical for viewers. After turning Dimple into a fan-favorite character over three seasons, watching him transform and showcase his growth was immensely satisfying. Likewise, Mob reckoning with the two parts of himself during the last episodes of Mob Psycho 100 brought the main conflict to a close in a way that was both thrilling and heartfelt. These sequences offered everything you could want in an action piece, and that’s precisely why they deserved an even grander rollout.

A Movie Would Have Helped The Anime Get The Recognition It Deserves

Although Mob Psycho 100 worked well as a series, a movie could have helped the anime get the recognition it deserved. The series wasn’t unheard of when it was on air, but it made much less noise than manga creator ONE’s other hit, One-Punch Man. It wasn’t as well-known among casual anime viewers and mainstream audiences, despite receiving high praise from critics. Considering how masterfully put together the anime was — everything from its emotional stakes to its animation style stuck the landing — it’s surprising it wasn’t a phenomenon like Demon Slayer or Chainsaw Man.

Bringing the series to theaters could have put Shigeo’s story on viewers’ radars, even if they didn’t go see it right away. Additional hype might have intrigued people to check out Mob Psycho 100, even if they normally wouldn’t have. Additionally, it would have left the series with a more memorable legacy. While it continues to live up to its critical acclaim, it faded out of the discussion after its conclusion. Overall, the series had a quiet run, and a feature film could have changed that.

What moments from Mob Psycho 100 would you like to see on the big screen? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!