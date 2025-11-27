My Hero Academia Fans Are Still Missing This Major Character’s Origin Story

My Hero Academia‘s anime is about to come to an end while still missing out one major character’s backstory, but thankfully there is still a chance to see it elsewhere. My Hero Academia has been working its way through the anime’s final season this Fall, and with it has been making headway through the final war between the heroes and villains. The newest episode officially brought this long war to an end with one final victory for the heroes, but there’s a major event in the episode that just hitting as hard as it possibly could because most of its context has been missing.

My Hero Academia introduced a major piece of Shota Aizawa’s past when it was revealed that Kurogiri was actually a Nomu that had used his and Present Mic’s former friend Oboro Shirakumo as a base. The final episodes had seen the two friends hoping to rescue Shirakumo from everything that happened to him, and it seemed to reach a turning point when the heroes were able to use Kurogiri’s powers to warp to Deku’s side one final time. But this whole part of the story is still missing from the anime. Thankfully, it won’t be for too long.

My Hero Academia Fans Are Missing Shirakumo and Aizawa’s Origin

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON Episode 8 sees Aizawa and Present Mic reacting to Kurogiri trying to protect Tomura Shigaraki one final time, and the two cry over the fact that it’s something their friend Shirakumo would also want to do. But while this is a major moment, it’s one that ultimately doesn’t hit as hard as the anime might want considering that a huge piece of that explanation is missing. It’s something the manga’s original run had to deal with when it made this initial reveal, and it unfortunately remained an issue with the anime.

The thing, however, is that this entire piece of Aizawa’s origin was actually revealed in the prequel spinoff series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. It takes place years before the events of the main series, and even features Aizawa as a major character as he continues to work with the vigilante heroes. There’s a full arc exploring his own past at U.A. Academy, and it includes his school life together with his friends Mic and Shirakumo. And with this origin, we see what ultimately happens to Shirakumo too.

You Need to Watch My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

This Shota Aizawa origin arc was a huge part of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes as it was a way for Horikoshi to include this very important phase of the story without the time or room to explore it in the main run of the series itself. It’s left the anime also missing this major gap, and that will be remedied with My Hero Academia: Vigilantes‘ own anime run. There’s a good chance it will be included in the upcoming second season of the series, and that’s coming our way soon.

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON might be coming to an end with only three more episodes, but the franchise is returning to screens with My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 sometime in January 2026 as part of the Winter 2026 anime schedule. It’s yet to be revealed if Season 2 will be adapting enough material to get to this Aizawa arc with this episode, but it’s going to be a very necessary watch for fans in order to get My Hero Academia‘s complete picture.

