My Hero Academia Studio’s Underrated 2026 Action Comedy Sets Up the Perfect Finale After a Major Battle

There are a few anime studios that have emerged as some of the best in the industry, and My Hero Academia‘s studio, Bones Film, has certainly proven itself to be among them. The studio has achieved this by creating high-quality anime for decades, with some of the greatest series ever released, including Fullmetal Alchemist and Mob Psycho, also stemming from Bones Film’s craft. In recent years, the studio has continued to produce some of the best anime around, including Gachiakuta in 2025. However, 2026 is no exception to Bones Film’s excellence, as not one but two new anime from the studio are currently airing.

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One of those anime, Daemons of the Shadow Realm, is the closest successor to one of anime’s masterpieces, Fullmetal Alchemist. Meanwhile, Marriagetoxin is a lighthearted action-comedy series driven by romance that has surprisingly emerged as one of the underrated gems of Spring 2026. It has achieved this through an engaging storyline, with Bones Film elevating the source material through key sequences that take the anime to a whole new level. However, after 12 weeks of nonstop airing, the series is now gearing up for its finale next week, and arguably, it has prepared for it better than any other newly debuted anime this season.

Bones Film’s Underrated Action-Comedy Is Preparing for a Romantic Finale

Image Via Bones Film

Marriagetoxin has been depicting the Beast Clan arc for the past few episodes, with Hikaru Gero’s main objective being the rescue of Arashiyama, the Hamster Master, who was revealed to be a victim of the arc’s main villain. After several episodes of escalating action and tension, the arc concluded with Gero defeating the villain. However, the penultimate episode ended with the appearance of a new antagonist. The preview for the finale has confirmed that the current arc will conclude here and instead place greater emphasis on the series’ romantic elements. It is likely that the Beast Master’s elder sister will appear first, intrigued by Gero’s accomplishments, before leaving with her brother while delivering a classic warning to the hero.

The season will then delve into the aftermath of the arc, and the preview suggests that Arashiyama will confess her feelings to Gero, something the series has yet to do with any of his other potential partners. This would mark a major development, and Gero’s reaction is likely to be extremely amusing as well. What makes this potential confession even more heartwarming is how similar Gero and Arashiyama are. Both stem from similar childhoods and share the goal of becoming masters of their respective clans’ specialties. This arguably makes them a perfect anime couple, a dynamic further strengthened by their opposite personalities, which complement each other well.

This development would finally begin to push Gero’s romantic journey forward. However, it is also easy to imagine that there will be a twist and that Gero and Arashiyama’s relationship will not be fully solidified, at least not yet. This is mainly because the entire premise of the series revolves around Gero saving women who could become potential marriage partners, and establishing a definitive romance at this stage would bring that aspect of the story to a halt. Thus, it is likely that, after an amusing twist prevents Gero and Arashiyama from becoming a couple, the series will hint at a new season featuring new prospective girlfriends for Gero, alongside the looming threat of the Beast Clan. Marriagetoxin could hardly ask for a better ending for its first season, once again proving Bones Film’s ability to craft satisfying anime seasons while building excitement for what comes next through strong setups.

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