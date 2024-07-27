My Adventures with Superman Shares First Look at New Villains

My Adventures with Superman wrapped up the second season of its run with Adult Swim this Summer, and the creative team behind it all has already shared the first look at some of the new foes coming in Season 3! My Adventures with Superman quickly confirmed that Season 3 was in the works even before the second season came to an end, and that means it’s time for this new take on Clark Kent’s origin as Superman to further expand with new takes on his wide gallery of allies and foes. We’ve already seen anime makeovers for many of the famous DC Comics characters thus far, but it’s far from over as Season 3 is promising more new additions.

During the panel for My Adventures with Superman as part of the San Diego Comic-Con 2024 weekend (where the first look at Superboy was also revealed), executive producers Jake Wyatt, Josie Campbell, and Brendan Clogher revealed the first look at some of the new foes Clark and the others will face. While this includes redesigns for characters like Lex Luthor, and some returning villains, there are a few new faces being teased that have yet to be fully revealed as to how or when they will factor into Season 3. Check it out:

New look at the villains of ‘My Adventures with Superman’ Season 3.



Bald Lex Luthor and Cyborg Superman will be apart of the villain cast. pic.twitter.com/UAffeT7DlT — ToonHive (@ToonHive) July 27, 2024

How to Catch Up With My Adventures with Superman

My Adventures with Superman has announced that Season 3 is now in production, but has yet to reveal a potential release window or date for the new episodes as of the time of this publication. This means there’s plenty of time to catch up with the animated series in the meantime as the first two seasons are now available for streaming with Max (and still broadcast with Adult Swim). You’ll need to make sure to catch up to see just how many teases are going to get paid off later!

For those jumping in for the first time, Adult Swim teases what went down in My Adventures with Superman Season 2 on a whole as such, “In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark’s alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before.”