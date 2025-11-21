Official One Piece Reveal Immediately Revives a Famous Theory

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! The One Piece manga will soon wrap up the highly anticipated God Valley flashback and move on to unveil the truth behind Harald’s death. It doesn’t take long for the fabled land of the Giants to turn into a warzone after Luffy and his crew arrive there. The Holy Knights, who have long wanted to overtake the island, catch the Giants off guard by taking the children hostage. Before Luffy and the others could join the battle, the series commences a flashback focusing on Harald, the strongest and most beloved king Elbaph has ever seen. However, before the mystery behind his death 14 years ago at the Aurust Castle could be solved, the story takes us over 100 years in the past as we follow his journey from being a reckless young Giant to the best king in Elbaph’s history.

During his journey to make Elbaph a better place, Harald encountered Rocks D. Xebec, a legendary pirate who etched his name in history thanks to his unparalleled power. The backstory soon shifts its focus to Xebec and the Rocks Pirates for a brief period to reveal the entire truth about the God Valley Incident. As several secrets about the past come to light, One Piece prepares to reveal the colored character design of Rocks D. Xebec, which revives a famous theory that fans discussed several years ago.

Xebec’s Hair Color Revives the Old One Piece Theory Related to Buggy

THE OFFICIAL COLORING FOR ROCKS D XEBEC pic.twitter.com/rCkWvseeVJ — Pew (@pewpiece) November 20, 2025

The official coloring of Rocks D. Xebec is featured in the latest Weekly Shonen Jump issue, released only in Japan. A reliable account sharing information on all things related to One Piece, @pewpiece on X, posts the image with the unusual hair color, flooding the comment section with fans drawing a similarity between Xebec and Buggy the Clown, another Yonko. Although Xebec’s hair isn’t entirely blue, the shade does match that of Buggy, whose origins are unknown.

Before the manga revealed that Blackbeard is Xebec’s son, most fan theories revolving around Buggy drew a connection between him and the legendary pirate. The theory was further solidified when Xebec’s wanted poster turned out to be exactly the same as Buggy’s, which is too specific to be a coincidence. The series has yet to drop more hints that could point towards the possibility of Buggy being Xebec’s son. However, the latest official reveal gives fans one more reason to keep the theory alive.

Despite being one of the oldest villains in the series, little is known about Buggy, who somehow climbed to the ranks of a Yonko. The theory started out as a means to justify Buggy being a member of the D. Clan, and didn’t have much solid evidence to back it up until now. With the God Valley ending drawing closer than ever, the series will focus on Harald before resuming the fight in Elbaf. As such, the manga won’t be focusing on Buggy any time soon, who is expected to be a crucial character in the Final Arc.

