One Piece Chapter 1166 Preview Teases the End of God Valley Flashback

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! The ongoing backstory in the Elbaph Arc of One Piece unveils some of the most shocking secrets of the past. After the chaotic Egghead Incident Arc, the Straw Hats head toward the fabled land of the Giants, an isolated kingdom known as Elbaph, located in the New World. Luffy and Usopp were the most excited about visiting the island, especially after their fateful encounter with Dorry and Brogy in the Little Garden Arc. Additionally, Robin also found a reason to be excited about the upcoming journey after she learned that her friend Jaguar D. Saul is still alive after the tragedy of the Ohara Incident. However, the crew members’ excitement was short-lived, since the peaceful nation is currently being attacked by the powerful Holy Knights.

Before Luffy and the others could join the battle, the manga commences Harald’s backstory, which aims to reveal the person who killed the best king in Elbaph. The story briefly shares a glimpse of what happened in the Aurust Castle 14 years ago, before taking us further into the past to follow Harald’s journey. However, no one imagined that the manga would finally introduce Rocks D. Xebec, who ends up stealing all the spotlight from Harald. The latest chapter confirms his heartbreaking death after he was forced to turn into Imu’s puppet. However, even after his death, Rocks’ story is far from over.

One Piece Chapter 1166 Preview Hints At the Aftermath of Xebec’s Death

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

In the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, every new chapter of a series includes a brief preview of what to expect next. These previews are added by the series’ editor, but are only available in the Japanese version. A famous One Piece account on X, @pewpiece, known for posting all kinds of updates regarding the franchise, often shares the translated versions of the upcoming chapters’ previews. One Piece Chapter 1166 is expected to be released on November 23rd, 2025, after a one-week hiatus.

However, the preview is already out, and it states, “As the intense past comes to light… what will become of the world?” Just like any other preview, this one is cryptic as well, but it suggests the end of the God Valley flashback since Xebec has already died. He’s the reason why the World Government orchestrated their horrifying Native Hunting Competition on the island. Xebec’s death is going to trigger a major event that will forever change the world as we know it. The preview also hints at the aftermath, as we will soon learn about the impact of the God Valley Incident on the world.

The Incident was first mentioned in the manga over six years ago, and the story finally reveals the truth behind the brutal past. The fact that Oda decided to reveal everything this late in the story goes to show how crucial it is, and no doubt, it’s going to be even more important as we learn more about what happened on that fateful day.

