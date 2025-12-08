One Piece Confirms Shanks Was Stronger Before (And He Will Never Be That Strong Again)

One Piece Chapter 1168 includes a hint that confirms why Shanks was stronger before, and why he will never reach that level again. This detail emerges with an intriguing implication that is indirectly confirmed by Harold. Shanks’ strength has always been one of the hottest debates in the One Piece universe, right alongside his true intent. While fans have questioned Shanks’ motives for seven years, the latest flashback finally confirms that he was never a villain; he infiltrated the Holy Land solely to gather information. Although his exact purpose remains unclear, it is presumed that he entered the Holy Land to plan something against them, especially now that he stands as one of the most influential pirates in the world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The flashback also revealed that Shanks’ brother, Shamrock, was arguably much stronger than Shanks when they were together. This connects directly to the nature of the power granted by Imu, which boosts the abilities of whoever receives it. It was explained that the closer the bond Imu bestows, the stronger the recipient becomes. In Chapter 1168, titled “The Snows of Elbaph,” this is subtly reinforced when Harold receives an even deeper bond from Imu, instantly increasing his power. This detail confirms that Shanks, having once received Imu’s mark as well, was stronger in the past, and now that both the bond and his arm are gone, he will never be able to reach that former level of strength again.

Shanks Lost His Ultimate Source of Strength

Courtesy of Shueisha

Shanks had received a mark from Imu called the “Shallow Covenant,” which is revealed to be only a glimpse of the true power gained by forming a full bond with Imu. Even this fragment of power was said to grant a form of unparalleled strenght. Since Shanks ultimately lost this power, along with his left arm, it confirms that he was stripped of this source of strength as well as a limb. This explains why Shanks lost his arm while saving Luffy, as he wanted to sever any remaining obedience to Imu. Still, losing an arm is a major setback for someone who relies on swordsmanship as their primary fighting style.

Because Shanks never intended to form a deeper bond with Imu and no longer has both arms, it confirms that he is not as strong now as he was when he possessed both the Covenant’s power and his full physical capability. Although Shanks has continued to grow stronger, he may never reach the level of intensity granted by Imu’s power. Even so, this does not make Shanks weak; very few characters have shown the potential to match the strength he still commands.

This becomes a worrying sign, especially with Shamrock confirmed as an evil and more powerful counterpart to Shanks, suggesting that the final battle against the villains will be extremely difficult for the pirates. Fortunately, these events will push Shanks to unleash his full strength in his fated battle against his brother, one of the likely final showdowns in One Piece, which will ultimately reveal whether Shanks is stronger now or during the era when he wielded his former power

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!