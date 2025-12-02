One Piece Confirms a Character Even Stronger Than Shanks

One Piece has an array of unparalleled strong characters, and one of its most mysterious figures, Shanks, has long been regarded as one of the strongest in the series. However, the latest chapter may have subtly confirmed that an even stronger character exists. The Red-Haired Pirate has been shrouded in mystery for years, but as a bit of his past was unveiled, it was revealed that his potential could be credited to his lineage from the Figarland family. His family is shown to be among the highest-ranking individuals in the Holy Land, and with his father now revealed as one of the Five Elders, it becomes clear that Shanks inherited immense potential from his royal lineage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If that is true, then Shanks’ older twin, Shamrock, might be even stronger than him, and the latest chapter may support this. One Piece Chapter 1167, titled “Ida’s Sons,” in its final pages, begins to unveil Shanks’ past during his time in the Holy Land. It makes it clear that Shanks’ entire purpose for being there was to infiltrate and gather information, as his actions indicate. However, it is Figarland’s remark that suggests Shamrock might surpass Shanks in strength.

One Piece’s Character Stronger Than Shanks Might After All Be His Evil Version

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

With Shamrock’s reveal as Shanks’ older twin, it helped clear the allegations about Shanks being evil and instead confirmed that Shamrock was the one committing those deeds. When Shamrock was first shown in action, he pushed Loki, one of the strongest giants alive, to the verge of death. Although Loki was shackled, the feat still speaks volumes about Shamrock’s strength. However, it is Chapter 1167 of One Piece that remarks that if Shanks is already extremely powerful and were to enter a higher contract with Imu, known as the Depths Covenant, he would reach the same level as Shamrock. This makes it clear that in the flashback, Shamrock was stronger than Shanks.

Additionally, since then, Shamrock may have only grown stronger, while Shanks, who has lost his left arm, could have weakened. While it is evident that Shanks deliberately sacrificed his arm to save Luffy because he wanted to rid himself of the contract mark that would give Imu control over him, losing a limb is still significant for someone who relies on a sword as their primary weapon.

Meanwhile, with Shamrock shaping up to be one of the final villains of One Piece, he is being built in the classic narrative trope of someone stronger than the hero. It makes sense for Shamrock to be stronger than Shanks now, and this may be exactly what sets the stage for their fated clash, embodying the theme of good vs. evil. Nevertheless, Shanks remains shrouded in mystery and has consistently been presented as one of the series’ strongest characters. It will only become clear whether Shamrock truly surpasses him when the two inevitably face each other in a head-on battle.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!