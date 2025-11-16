One Piece Finally Brings Back Trafalgar Law, But Not in the Way You’d Expect

The One Piece manga is currently featuring the highly anticipated Elbaph Arc, which takes the crew to the fabled land of the Giants. The story gets more intense as new villains are introduced in this arc, and the ongoing backstory unveils the truth behind the God Valley Incident. However, amid all this, the series keeps hiding the status of Trafalgar D. Water Law, one of the most famous characters in the series. After allying with Luffy in the Punk Hazard Arc, Law became a major part of the show for over a decade, sailing the seas with the Straw Hats through most of the New World. He eventually parted ways with the Straw Hat Pirates after the Wano Country Saga ended.

Unfortunately, as soon as he left Wano, he ran into Blackbeard and suffered a devastating defeat as Bepo barely managed to escape with him, while the fate of their crew remains unknown. Law and Bepo were last seen in Chapter 1081, which was released in March 2023. While the two of them have yet to return in the main story, the series’ creator Eiichiro Oda featured them in a heartwarming cover of Chapter 1165. One Piece’s creator often draws illustrations based on fans’ requests, and this one is no different. However, the interesting part here is that the fan only asked for Bepo using Zeus as a pillow, but Oda decided to include Law as well, who loves doing the same with his crew’s navigator.

It’s Due Time One Piece Brings Trafalgar Law Back

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Law was briefly introduced in the Sabaody Archipelago Arc as one of the Worst Generation Pirates with a bounty of over 100 million berries. He surprisingly came to Marineford when the war had almost ended and saved Luffy’s life after the latter suffered major injuries during his fight with Akainu. He also saved Jinbe, a former Warlord of the Sea who put himself at risk to protect Luffy after Ace died. Law’s popularity skyrocketed when he made an alliance with Luffy in the Punk Hazard Arc to take down Kaido, one of the Four Emperors of the Sea.

After sailing all across the New World with the Straw Hat Pirates, he easily blended with the crew and adapted to their quirks. The story is rushing towards a major revelation at full speed, and it needs to bring back some of the most crucial characters to the overall plot, including Law. His secret name aside, Oda has teased time and again that he has major plans for the character.

Bepo ran away from Blackbeard to seek help from him sometime after the major defeat, so the two of them have no intention of abandoning their crew members, who might be alive but kept as captives in Hachinosu. Considering Law’s importance in the story, his return is more or less guaranteed in the future, although it’s unclear how long it will take.

