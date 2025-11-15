Netflix Confirms Several Exciting One Piece Updates

As one of the longest-running anime series, One Piece has over 1100 episodes, but not all of them are available on streaming platforms across the globe. Both the anime and manga are currently in the Final Saga, with the anime nearing the end of the Egghead Incident Arc. As the Straw Hats leave Wano and arrive on the futuristic island, they meet Vegapunk and get caught up in his assassination attempt by the World Government. Since 2020, Netflix has been adding arcs by dividing them into seasons and releasing them every few months, and now it’s finally close to catching up with all the episodes. Netflix began adding the Zou Island Arc in three parts starting in October and finally added the entire arc on November 1st, 2025.

According to What’s on Netflix, the streaming giant will add the first part of the Whole Cake Island Arc (Episodes 783–796) on December 1st, 2025. The Whole Cake Island Arc ends in Episode 877 of the anime, so the platform will have to break it down into multiple parts and release them over the next few months. Not only that, but the platform will also release batches of the remastered version of the East Blue Saga starting December 15th, 2025. Apart from these exciting releases, Netflix will continue streaming the Egghead Incident Arc at its usual pace as the anime readies itself for the highly anticipated Elbaf Arc.

Netflix Will Stream One Piece’s Whole Cake Island Arc More Than 8 Years After Its Debut

The fan-favorite Whole Cake Island Arc debuted in April 2017 and turned out to be a pivotal point in Sanji’s character development. While the next destination of Luffy and his allies after Zou should’ve been Wano Country, their plans changed after realizing that Sanji voluntarily left the crew and went to Whole Cake Island with Capone Bege. Luffy and the others are determined to get their friend back, not knowing that he is shackled by his horrible past which can’t be hidden any longer.

The crew will split up once again as half of them journey to Wano along with Trafalgar Law while the other half promise to reunite with everyone once they bring Sanji back with them. The series already revealed that Sanji was from North Blue, but never explained why he had been living all alone in the East Blue since he was a kid. We will get the answer to this question and also learn about his horrifying past that shaped him into the person he is today.

Big Mom, one of the Four Emperors of the Sea, will serve as the overarching antagonist of the arc, but Luffy’s main fight will be with someone else from the Big Mom Pirates. Ever since the Fish-Man Island Arc, Luffy and his crew have had unpleasant encounters with the Big Mom Pirates, and the time for confrontation is finally here.

