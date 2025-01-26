One Piece’s Law Is Set to Get an Exciting Spinoff in the Fall

One Piece’s Trafalgar Law is one of the most popular characters in the manga. Although he hasn’t appeared in the manga for almost two years, his popularity hasn’t diminished at all. On January 24th, the official account of Viz Media on X shared, “Embark on Trafalgar Law’s journey from his youth to the adventures of the Heart Pirates across the high seas in this new light novel. One Piece: Law’s Story, created by Eiichiro Oda, and written by Shusei Sakagami, releases Fall 2025.” The novel was released in Japan in April 2020 in the fourth through seventh volumes of the One Piece Magazine, and later as a stand-alone book.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It follows Trafalgar Law shortly after Corazon’s heartbreaking death as he travels alone and forms the Heart Pirates. Law was only 13 years old when Corazon died, and he slowly learned to cure his lead poisoning using the Ope Ope no Mi. The novel is divided into four chapters and an epilogue. Although the novel was written by Shusei Sakagami, One Piece’s creator, Eiichiro Oda supervised the story. It’s getting its first official English release this Fall season. Viz Media will announce the exact release date at a later date. Sakagami released a sequel in December 2024, titled, “One Piece Novel Law: The Hour of Kikoku” which still doesn’t have an English release date.

Announcement: Embark on Trafalgar Law’s journey from his youth to the adventures of the Heart Pirates across the high seas in this new light novel. One Piece: Law’s Story, created by Eiichiro Oda, and written by Shusei Sakagami, releases Fall 2025. pic.twitter.com/ajZbVAa8YM — VIZ (@VIZMedia) January 24, 2025

What Happened to Law in the One Piece Manga?

After allying with Luffy in the Punk Hazard Arc, he was a major part of the story up until the Wano Saga. The Straw Hat and Heart Pirates parted ways after defeating Kaido and Wano. As the Final Saga begins, Luffy heads to Egghead while Law makes his way to the Winner Island. Almost nothing is known about the island yet, but he was unfortunate enough to run into the Blackbeard Pirates.

The Yonko were waiting for either Luffy, Law, or Kidd to show up so he could fight them for the copies of poneglyphs. Law put up an excellent fight against Blackbeard, but he was overwhelmed not long after. Bepo uses the rumble ball Chopper has him and makes runs from the scene with Law, who is suffering from severe injuries. The status of the Heart Pirates is unknown as they sank into the ocean along with their ship Polar Tang. Bepo and Law last appeared in Chapter 1081, which was released in April 2023. The manga has yet to confirm their whereabouts.

H/T: @VIZMedia