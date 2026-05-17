One Piece Is All Set to Answer The Biggest Question From The Skypiea Arc

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! The Elbaph Arc in One Piece is currently at a crucial phase as the fight against the Holy Knights takes an unexpected turn after Imu’s arrival. The story takes readers one step closer to the truth about the Void Century after the main villain of the story finally makes his appearance. While the conflict is still ongoing, the story is also focusing on the lore, revealing one mystery after another. Elbaph is an ancient country directly tied to the Void Century and is filled with several answers to the past. The Giants have an ancient text known as Harley, written in a language not many can read, as it describes the past wars and apocalyptic events. It also contains prophecies and mentions the legendary four Gods.

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While Nika has already returned in this era through Luffy’s Devil Fruit awakening, three more Gods remain. Chapter 1182 of the manga introduces Zaza, the God of Rain, a fragment of Killingham’s imagination manifested thanks to his Devil Fruit powers. This again circles the story back to the Skypiea Arc, one of the most underrated and crucial arcs in One Piece that holds almost all the answers to the past.

One Piece Will Introduce The Four Gods in The Final Arc

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

While the adventure in Skypiea is long over, everything revealed in the arc is relevant to this day. The place has a profound history and is simply a treasure trove of mysteries. The four Gods were first mentioned in a flashback scene of the Skypiea Arc in Chapter 287. Kalgara’s daughter volunteered to sacrifice herself to a serpent in a superstitious ritual to free her people from a plague that was believed to be the wrath of the Gods.

During the ritual, the Shandia, a tribe of people originating from the moon, prayed to the God of the Sun, Rain, Forest, and Earth. In the Wano Country Saga, the God of Sun, Nika, returned as a manifestation of people’s hope for freedom thanks to Luffy’s Devil Fruit. On the other hand, Zaza in Elbaph is created by Killingham’s Devil Fruit, which allows him to manifest nightmare creatures. The World Nobles fear the God of Rain just as much as they fear the Sun God.

Just like how Nika appears at the Drums of Liberation, the Rain God appears at the rhythm of rainmaking rituals. The form Zaza took in the latest chapter was something from Killingham’s imagination, since the story hasn’t revealed if anyone knows what she looks like. The four Gods were again mentioned in Chapter 1138 in the ancient mural located in Elbaph that depicts the tales from the past. Zaza’s appearance further confirms that the story will introduce the Forest and Earth Gods in the Final Saga as well.

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