One Piece Just Debuted Its Most Game-Changing Character Since Joyboy and Sun God Nika

One Piece is currently diving deeper into the Elbaph arc and approaching the climax of the ongoing battle. However, that hasn’t stopped the manga from expanding its lore and giving new significance to one of the series’ characters that fans had nearly forgotten about. Ever since Monkey D. Luffy awakened his Gear Fifth form, directly tied to Joyboy and the Sun God Nika, the importance of gods in One Piece has risen dramatically. It was expected that the Elbaph arc would further explore the role of these gods, and it has done exactly that through the Harley text.

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The arc has also fully unveiled Imu, slowly portraying him as a god of the Abyss, a devil standing in opposition to the world. With such heavy emphasis on gods, it became clear that more divine elements would be introduced, especially in connection to Luffy’s Sun God Nika, Joyboy, and Loki as the Earth God. However, the latest chapter of One Piece has surprisingly shifted focus toward the Rain God, Zaza, positioning it as an entity of immense significance. This hint strongly suggests that the Rain God could become one of the most important elements of the final war, aiding Luffy against Imu and his forces.

One Piece Chapter 1182 Gives New Significance to the Series’ Most Important God

Forest God One Piece

One Piece Chapter 1182, titled “Zaza,” features Killingham revealing that he has summoned the very thing he fears most as a dream demon. Even Sommers becomes nervous upon hearing this, only calming down after Killingham explains that he can control it. Before the chapter fully unveils the entity, Killingham describes it as a monster feared by the people living in the sky above the rain clouds, who dread the Rain God for summoning water upon them. He further emphasizes that the Rain God, Zaza, is one of the boogeymen feared alongside the people of the D clan and the Sun God Nika. This immediately places Zaza on the same level as the Sun God Nika, and on a deeper level, it becomes clear why the people of the sky fear them so greatly.

Considering that rain is tied directly to the sea, the natural enemy of Devil Fruit users, Zaza serves as a perfect counter to devils like Imu and his dark forces. The series has also hinted that the possible vessel of the Rain God, or Sea God, could be Monkey D. Dragon, whose abilities have long been associated with storms and rain, while others connect the role to Shirahoshi as Poseidon, the ruler of the sea kings.

With either of them potentially serving as the vessel, it becomes clear that they stand in opposition to the World Government and Imu. That would place them alongside Luffy, who is destined to lead the forces opposing Imu and the World Government. With the ability to render Devil Fruit users powerless, combined with the revelation that the Rain God is also one of the entities feared most by the series’ main villains, Zaza is immediately positioned as one of the most significant figures in One Piece, with a massive role to play in the series’ climax.

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