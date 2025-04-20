One Piece’s Elbaf Arc Highlights the Brutal Consequences of Vegapunk’s Message

The Holy Knights are finally making their move, plunging Elbaf into chaos with their ruthless attack in One Piece. It hasn’t been long since the Straw Hats arrived on the fabled land of the Giants after leaving Egghead. However, with the Holy Knights’ sudden arrival, they are once again at the center of the chaos. Shamrock and Gunko are the first to arrive, and they immediately try to recruit Loki into their ranks. Loki rejects the offer while openly criticizing the Celestial Dragons. Shamrock moves on with his plan and orders the Knights to capture the children first. He leaves as soon as Sommers and Killingham arrive there, trusting them with the important mission of bringing Elbaf to its knees.

One Piece returned with Chapter 1146 after a one-week hiatus, focusing on Gunko and her confrontation with Colon and the Straw Hat Pirates. As the conflict continues, Gunko reveals the brutal consequences of Vegapunk’s message in the Egghead Incident Arc. During the worldwide broadcast, Vegapunk predicted that the world would sink in the near future. He also shared what little information he had about Joyboy and the Void Century. Vegapunk thought it was only fair for the world to know about the impending danger, but Gorosei and the Holy Knights have a different thought on the matter.

One Piece’s Gunko Confirms the Impending War Is a Result of Vegapunk’s Message

With Chapter 1146, it’s pretty much clear that the Holy Knights know more about the true history of the world than we originally thought. Gunko’s words indicate that she was already aware of the world coming to an end. However, that was supposed to happen before the masses became aware of it. Vegapunk’s death triggered a worldwide broadcast, where he revealed some of the major secrets about the world.

It’s no wonder the Five Elders tried so desperately to stop the broadcast because their thoughts are different from those of the scientist. While Vegapunk thinks that the world must know the truth so they can avoid the future, the Five Elders likely believe that no one should stop the world from ending. Gunko also confirms that the countdown for the war began after the world found out the truth. Now, no one can stop the vast war that will engulf the entire world.

And that’s why they want the Giants on their side, because that will have a profound effect on the outcome of the war. Gunko says all this fighting her opponents, but her monologue is a major step towards the conclusion of the story. In fact, this isn’t the first time the upcoming war has been mentioned in the story. The story changes drastically in the Marineford War Arc, paving the path for the Final Saga, one step at a time. Now that we’re in the Final Saga, it’s all coming together, the terrible future that awaits everyone.

Oda Has Been Setting Up the Final War Since the Beginning

It’s pretty clear that the author already has the ending planned, so he has been setting up the upcoming war since the beginning. In Chapter 576 of the manga, Whitebeard confirms that the One Piece is indeed real, and after finding the treasure, the world will be turned upside down. He also mentions an upcoming war that will affect the entire world. That’s the first time anyone has mentioned the war at all. If we think about the Sabaody Archipelago Arc, meeting Rayleigh was also a major step into the endgame.

In Chapter 507, Rayleigh confirmed that he knows about the One Piece, implying that his crew found it before the right time arrived. Rayleigh expects that when Luffy finds the legendary treasure, he will come to a different conclusion than the Roger Pirates. As Vegapunk stated in his broadcast, the Great War, which has been ongoing for over 800 years, was caused by conflicting ideologies.

So, we can expect the future war will only begin once Luffy finds the One Piece and learns about everything there is to know about this world. Additionally, the subtle hints of the conflict have been sprinkled across the post-time era. After the Dressrosa Arc, the narrator talks about the Straw Hat Grand Fleet, confirming they will play a major role in the future war. Even in the Reverie Arc, the world leaders discuss the global conflicts, as part of Oda’s continuous reminders to the audience that the endgame is in sight; now it’s just a matter of seeing how all the pieces come together.