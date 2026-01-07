One Piece May Have Just Hinted That Usopp Will Fulfill His Dream Soon (and Become the Hero of Elbaph)

The latest twist in the newest issue of One Piece may have just set the foundation for Usopp to fully realize his dream. Ever since One Piece entered the Elbaph arc, fans have hoped that, out of all the Straw Hats, Usopp would finally get the opportunity to achieve his long-held ambition. Considering the series is currently in its final saga, it is about time it began fulfilling the dreams of the Straw Hats, as they are the core of the story, and their dreams carry deep emotional weight that drives their journey. Usopp’s dream of becoming a brave warrior of the sea, along with his admiration for the giants and his desire to be like them, strongly implied that the Elbaph arc would be the place where fans would finally see his dream take shape.

However, until now, no significant developments have clearly suggested that Usopp would receive this opportunity. The revelation that Adam Trees are spread across the island instead seemed to confirm that Franky might realize his dream sooner than Usopp. That said, the latest chapter of One Piece, Chapter 1170, titled “Contrary,” introduces a surprising revelation that may have also laid the groundwork for Usopp to realize his dream within Elbaph and potentially become a hero of the nation in the process.

One Piece Chapter 1170 Might Have Laid the Foundation for Usopp to Fulfill His Dream

Courtesy of Shueisha

A twist in One Piece Chapter 1170 revealed that Ragnir is actually part squirrel-like animal, confirming that it is a living object in addition to being a legendary weapon. Following this revelation, fans online have begun drawing connections to how Usopp might be able to wield the weapon, pointing to a color spread from One Piece Chapter 1081. The spread features Usopp sleeping beside a squirrel-like animal, with the squirrel repeatedly emphasized across the double-page illustration. Given Oda’s reputation for long-term foreshadowing, many fans now believe that Usopp may indeed end up wielding this legendary weapon.

It is now possible that One Piece could eventually see Usopp wielding Ragnir, especially considering how unpredictable the main conflict in Elbaph could become. In upcoming chapters, the battle between Loki and the Straw Hats against the Holy Knights and Imu could turn dire, potentially subduing even Loki and his allies. This scenario could create the perfect opportunity for Usopp to stealthily wield Ragnir, which seems plausible given that the weapon has a will of its own, and land a decisive blow against the villains to turn the tide of the fight.

This approach would make sense, as it mirrors the kind of unexpected contribution that earned Usopp the title of “God” during the Dressrosa arc. By wielding Ragnir, Usopp would take a major step toward realizing his dream of becoming a brave warrior of the sea and could even be hailed as a hero of Elbaph. Furthermore, if Loki were to join the crew alongside Ragnir, Usopp forming a bond with the living weapon and wielding it could also become a recurring gag. This would be a fitting way for Usopp to achieve his dream in One Piece, and if not, Oda will need to provide clear answers soon, as the Elbaph arc appears to be nearing its conclusion.

