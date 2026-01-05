One Piece Reveals The Strongest Character in Elbaph, And The Villains Don’t Stand a Chance

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! One Piece will soon continue the fight against the Holy Knights as the ongoing backstory draws near its end. The backstory commenced not long after the villains attacked Elbaph to reveal the real reason the country’s beloved king Harald died 14 years ago. While Loki has been convicted of the crime of killing his father and consuming a legendary Devil Fruit that’s been passed down in the royal family for generations, the truth is far more complex and darker than the country realizes. Only a select few know what really went down in Aurust Castle, and this includes Loki, who has been villainized by his entire country.

The backstory went on for months, following Harald’s journey from a reckless youth to the most beloved king Elbaph has ever seen. The story also introduces Rocks D. Xebec, a legendary pirate who died 38 years ago during the God Valley Incident. Harald’s life went downhill after Xebec’s death as his desperation to please the World Government grew even higher. He continued to work for them, believing his sacrifice alone would be enough to save his people. However, things went from bad to worse when the mysterious ruler of the world turned Harald into a puppet who would destroy Elbaph.

One Piece Chapter 1170 Reveals Loki’s True Powers

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The previous chapter already revealed that Harald requested Loki to kill him. After gaining the power of immortality, Imu easily controlled Harald’s actions and sent him to his castle. Unable to control his body, Harald killed many Giant soldiers, and no one was able to stop him. He was the strongest king in Elbaph, someone whose clash with Xebec blew everyone away within a 5-kilometer radius.

This is why Harald knew only his son, Loki, was capable of killing him. He wanted Loki to consume the legendary Devil Fruit and kill him before he lost control of his mind. For centuries, the Devil Fruit was considered a treasure in Elbaph, lying dormant and waiting for the perfect wielder. No one was able to eat it since Ragnir, the legendary warhammer that protected the Fruit, wouldn’t allow someone unworthy to use its powers.

Although Gaban and Shanks were also at the scene, they had no choice but to leave things to Loki since Harald was far too powerful, especially after the power boost he got from Imu. The chapter also featured that the hammer can transform into a squirrel, and is currently being wielded by Loki since it chose him. While the series still hasn’t revealed the Devil Fruit’s name and its true powers, it granted Loki enough strength to kill Harald in one devastating blow, a feat not even Xebec could’ve accomplished.

Loki Already Knows The Trick to Defeating The Holy Knights

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

During that fateful day in Aurust Castle, Loki also awakened his Conqueror’s Haki, one of the strongest ones in the series. He used Ragnir, covered with his Haki, to kill his father and succeeded in one strike. Harald already had the mysterious power of immortality that all high-ranking Holy Knights possess. Although the power is called immortality, the ones who possess it have a weakness. Gaban already proved before the backstory that there is a way to bypass immortality and render the Holy Knights immobile.

The trick has something to do with Conqueror’s Haki, an ability Loki already possesses. In fact, this is how he was able to defeat Harald in the first place. While the manga hasn’t fully explained how the technique works, it’s effective enough to work against all Holy Knights without exception. Considering how Loki was able to kill Harald with ease, the Holy Knights clearly don’t stand a chance against him. The Knights are avoiding an all-out war with the Giants and forcing them to surrender by taking the children hostage.

Now that Harald is dead, the backstory won’t continue for much longer, as we only have to find out the aftermath of the incident. Harald wanted to take the blame for everything and be portrayed as a ruthless tyrant, while Loki would be a hero who saved the country. Things clearly didn’t go the way he wanted, since Loki wasn’t only blamed for killing him but also for the Giant soldiers. After Loki tells everyone the truth, he will join the fight against the Holy Knights, and it is clear who will stand on top unless the villains resort to more petty tricks.

