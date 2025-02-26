One Piece: All Current Members of Holy Knights Explained

The Holy Knights in One Piece are believed to be the strongest group of fighters encountered so far. They are the elite guard of the Holy Land Mary Geoise. The Holy Knights are usually Celestial Dragons, and their Supreme Commander, Garling Figarland, has the authority to sentence the World Nobles based on their crimes. It’s currently unknown if the other members have the same authority. Although Garling is now a Gorosei, he may still be in charge of the group since a replacement hasn’t been revealed yet. Garling’s son, Shamrock Figarland, is the Commander, ranking just below Garling. However, they all do rank above other Celestial Dragons.

The Holy Knights are the greatest threat to the Revolutionary Army, which is a major concern for Dragon and others in One Piece. In Chapter 1083, Dragon admits that the real war against the World Government will begin once the Holy Knights are immobilized. Currently, there are at least nine members including the Supreme Commander and Commander. The ongoing Elbaf Arc introduces four of them while the rest remain unknown. Shamrock plans to bring Elbaf down, the strongest nation in the world. After his plan to recruit Loki fails, Shamrock decides to capture the children in Elbaf. He also orders Gunko to summon other members to help with the mission. So, here’s everything we know about the current members so far.

One Piece Has Had Several Holy Knights in the Past

It’s clearly unknown when the Holy Knights were formed but the God Valley Incident in One Piece confirmed they have been around since 38 years ago. They were participants in the Hunting Tournament and relished the fact they got to hunt helpless natives of God Valley and slaves of Mary Geoise. The situation hasn’t changed since then and the group is just as evil as before. Another thing they have in common is their noble blood. Apart from Garling, the God Valley Incident introduced other members of the group but didn’t reveal their names or powers. Currently, the Holy Knights serve as the major antagonistic group of the Elbaf Arc.

Toei Animation

Garling Figarland Is the First Holy Knight Introduced in One Piece

Garling is the first member of the Holy Knights Introduced in the manga. Although he recently became a Gorosei, Garling has been serving as a Holy Knight for over 38 years. He made several accomplishments during the God Valley Incident and was even declared a Champion of God Valley. After killing the previous ruler of God Valley for protesting, Garling received a 10,000-point demerit during the Hunting Tournament. However, it was a minor handicap for him as he quickly got 100,000 points for going after the higher-value hunting targets. While his true power is unknown, he is a swordsman carrying a large, single-edged saber for decades.

Shonen Jump

Shamrock Figarland Settled the Shanks Evil Twin Theories

The Commander of the Holy Knights and Garling’s son is also a swordsman but there’s a twist. Shamrock’s sword has the power of a Mythical Zoan Devil Fruit allowing it to transform into a Cerberus. While the true extent of Shamrock’s powers remains unknown, just the mere display of his sword in Chapter 1138 is enough to confirm he is a formidable foe. Shamrock is Shanks’ older twin brother and he appears upset about the latter choosing to live in the surface world instead of returning to his family.

Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha

Gunko’s Allegiance to the Holy Knights Is Questionable

While Gunko’s full name is unknown, the manga revealed her devil fruit powers, alongside some curious design choices that imply other loyalties. The Arrow-Arrow allows her to create and control bandage-like strips with ends shaped like arrowheads. The strips can be detached, levitated, and controlled from afar, allowing her to attack her opponents with devastating force.

Additionally, Gunko is the first character to introduce how the summoning circle works in One Piece. In Chapter 1140, she uses the Abyss to summon two Holy Knights. This technique can likely be used by other people from the Holy Land but every user must bear a certain mark on their arm for it to work.

Shonen Jump

Sommers Shepherd’s Arrival as a Holy Knight Surprised Even Himself

Sommers is from the same family as Saint Ju Peter, one of the Five Elders. He wields a sword with a thorn-covered guard over the hilt, confirming the Holy Knights have other swordsmen among their ranks. Unaware that he would land in Elbaf, Sommers was in his house chatting with someone about the food shortage in the Holy Land after the attack by the Revolutionary Army.

Shonen Jump

Killingham Rimoshifu Has Chinese Mythological Origins

Just like Sommers, Killingham was also clueless after arriving at Elbaf in One Piece since he was half asleep. He seems to have the power of a Mythical Zoan-type Devil Fruit that grants him the ability to transform into a qilin-like creature with an elongated neck and antlers. It’s a legendary hooved chimerical creature that mostly appears in Chinese mythology.

However, aside from his appearance, the details about his powers and abilities are unknown. As a Holy Knight, it’s not surprising that Killingham appears to have awakened this ability while maintaining his personality, as indicated by the white ribbon of flaming smoke around his head and torso when he is transformed.

