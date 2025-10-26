6 Years Later, One Piece Unveils the Tragic Fate of a Legendary Pirate

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! It’s been over six years since One Piece first mentioned the God Valley Incident in Chapter 957, where a legendary pirate named Rocks D. Xebec met his end thanks to the unexpected alliance between Gol D. Roger and Monkey D. Garp. There have been several theories about the mysterious pirate since then, and now the manga has finally introduced him in the ongoing backstory of the Elbaf Arc. Xebec was believed to be a dangerous pirate who wreaked havoc during the incident that took place 38 years ago, but the ongoing arc unveiled that he was a victim all along.

Xebec was a thorn in the World Government’s side since not only did he kill an Admiral, but as a descendant of Davy Jones, he belonged to the Davy Clan, who somehow survived to this day by taking root in the criminal underworld, even though there aren’t many members left in the world anymore. Xebec hid his true name from the world, but that didn’t stop him from being considered a target, which is why the Celestial Dragons decided to hold the Native Hunting Competition in God Valley, where the pirate hid his wife and two-year-old son, Marshall D. Teach.

One Piece’s Elbaf Arc Reveals What Imu Did to Xebec

As expected by the villains, Rocks fell into the trap, knowing he wouldn’t leave the island alive. Every three years, the Celestial Dragons chose one unaffiliated island to destroy, but Saint Figarland Garling decided that God Valley should be the location this time after he found out that it was Xebec’s homeland, where he was hiding his family. Xebec’s family was taken captive just like the other natives of the island, and it didn’t take long for pirates and Marines to unleash chaos there. However, the situation took a turn for the worse when Imu made an appearance by taking control of Saint Jaygarcia Saturn’s body.

Imu mistook Xebec for Davy Jones but still decided to kill him and all members of the Davy Clan. Unfortunately, Imu chose the worst possible way to destroy the remaining members of the mysterious clan. Using their demonic powers, Domi Reversi, Imu turned Xebec into their puppet, hoping that the pirate would end his family with his own hands. Chapter 1163 ends on this cliffhanger, giving readers a fair idea that Xebec’s tragic end is near, and the reason behind it is none other than the series’ final antagonist. While Teach is still alive and even became a Yonko, his mother must have died on that fateful day, along with his father.

