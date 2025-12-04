One-Punch Man Anime’s Downfall Is Nothing Compared to This 2019 Hit

One-Punch Man’s anime downfall is arguably one of the worst in modern anime; however, the downfall of the 2019 hit anime with its second season is significantly worse. The issues with One-Punch Man began when the studio change for Season 2 took place, and the season failed to meet the standards that Madhouse had set with its first season. However, while J.C. Staff couldn’t match those standards, it is still good to see that the anime continues to be serialised, and despite the controversies, it remains faithful to the manga’s narrative.

However, the same couldn’t be said for the 2019 hit The Promised Neverland and its second season. Anime like The Promised Neverland are exceptional, as few series manage to deliver both strong animation and a gripping narrative that keeps viewers invested until the end. With its dark, thrilling story, the series became one of the standout hits of 2019, and its second season’s premiere followed closely behind the debut of Attack on Titan’s final season. With such a strong first season, fans naturally anticipated the next one, making it one of the most anticipated anime of 2021. However, when the new season aired, something felt off, and the series suffered one of the biggest falls the anime industry has seen in recent years.

The Promised Neverland Anime’s Downfall Is Still Worse Than One-Punch Man’s

Season 1 of The Promised Neverland became an immediate hit, largely due to its gripping narrative, which was fantastically adapted by CloverWorks. As the first season ended on a cliffhanger with Emma and Ray escaping the orphanage, fans were highly anticipating what lay beyond the walls of the farm where the children were raised to be eaten. However, as Season 2 unfolded, viewers noticed the fast pacing in the early episodes and a few changes from the manga, until the later episodes completely deviated from the source material, concluding the story in a way that had no resemblance to the original manga’s ending.

The anime omitted a major part of the series, as Emma and Ray’s adventures in the outside world in the manga were expanded with significant discoveries and played a crucial role in the overall narrative. Cutting over 50 chapters of content and replacing it with a five-minute original sequence clearly showed that the anime never intended to incorporate the full story of the manga.

Fans of the first season are still not over the treatment The Promised Neverland received in its second season, and they continue to wonder why the studio took this approach. While reasons have surfaced over time, none of them are justifiable. Thus, with no proper conclusion, The Promised Neverland’s downfall is arguably worse than One-Punch Man’s, as fans at least get to see One-Punch Man continue its adaptation rather than face an abrupt ending that makes no sense at all.

