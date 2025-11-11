Ronin Warriors Sequel Releases New Preview (And It Might Not Be What You Expect)

January of next year is going to be one of the biggest months for anime in recent memory. As it stands, 2026’s anime beginning will feature the return of series like Jujutsu Kaisen, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Oshi no Ko, Hell’s Paradise, Golden Kamuy, The Medalist, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, Trigun Stargaze, and almost too many others to count. On top of these major anime franchises, Ronin Warriors will be kicking off its sequel series, marking the first time that this universe has released new episodes since the early ’90s. With the upcoming return, Ronin Warriors 2026 has released a new trailer to give fans a closer look at the new series and it might not be what you expect.

The original Ronin Warriors became a worldwide phenomenon thanks to its “Sentai-like” style of storytelling and action scenes. Thanks to this, the anime could be aired in North America on Saturday mornings, eventually making its way to Cartoon Network’s Toonami. While the original anime adaptation wasn’t completely separated from presenting humorous situations, it seems as though its sequel will be leaning far heavier into this aspect, if the current preview is any indication. You can check out the new preview below as Ronin Warriors fans wait for the anime’s big comeback with new heroes leading the charge.

Ronin Warriors’ Return

As a refresher for those who might not have been in the loop when this sequel series was announced, the 2026 anime is planning to change things quite a bit from what came before it. Rather than seeing the original characters making a comeback, this new anime will introduce new heroes donning the legendary armor, including Gai, Kaito, Musashi, Yamato, and Shion. So far, we have yet to learn whether the original heroes will be making a comeback and/or if the villains from the first season are threatening the world once again decades later. Ronin Warriors being given a sequel series almost thirty-plus years following the debut of its original anime should give fans hope that any property can be brought back from the grave.

Luckily, if you didn’t have the chance to catch the original series, it’s currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here’s how the streaming service describes the first anime that got the ball rolling: “Long ago, there existed an evil spirit that waged a war to conquer the human world. Defeat drove him back to the realm of darkness, but not before vowing to return and exact his revenge. A thousand years later, the world has all but forgotten the name of Arago, Emperor of Doom. When black clouds smother the bright city lights of Shinjuku, and a sinister laugh drowns out the dying hum of electricity, the people of the world plunge into terror, unprepared for the evil spirit’s return!”

What do you think of Ronin Warriors flipping the script from its original series?