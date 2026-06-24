10 New Summer 2026 Anime Sequels to Watch This July (& Where to Find Them)

It’s time for a whole new wave of anime releases for the Summer 2026 anime schedule, and with the start of July comes even more franchises returning for new episodes that you are going to want to watch. There are a number of new releases that are going to be vying for your attention through the course of the next few months, but there are plenty of shows that you’re going to want to add to your queue. That’s not to mention all of the franchises that you’ve already started and will want to continue with what’s next.

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The Summer 2026 anime schedule will be kicking off this July, and there are ten major franchises that you’re going to want to keep an eye out for. There are plenty of new anime that you’re going to want to check out in the immediate future, but these returns in particular include some blockbuster franchises that you’re going to want to keep on your radar in the weeks to come.

10). My Hero Academia: “I am a hero too”

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My Hero Academia ended the final full season of the TV anime last Fall, and even returned for a special epilogue episode earlier this Spring, but that was far from the actual end. My Hero Academia‘s return to action is a big deal for franchise fans, but it unfortunately isn’t much bigger of a deal within the Summer slate. This is going to be a new short for the anime that takes place after both the original ending and that epilogue episode, but it’s probably not going to last for very long.

It’s still something to really keep an eye out for through the Summer, but it’s going to be more of a small taste of My Hero Academia‘s anime than a full return. That’s ultimately why it’s not higher on the list, but it’s going to be cool to see as a celebration of the 10th anniversary of the anime’s original debut.

9). Skeleton Knight in Another World Season 2

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There are a number of Isekai franchises returning for new episodes this July, and Ennki Hakari and KeG’s Skeleton Knight in Another World is one the franchises that’s had fans waiting quite a while to see. It’s been a few years since the end of its debut season, and it made some notable waves when it first hit as it was a rather quiet hit among all of the other Isekai shows. With its main hero getting reincarnated into the body of a skeleton and deciding to hide it under a big suit of armor, their life as an adventurer starts from there.

Isekai might no longer be as hot of a commodity as it used to be when the first season of the show came out, but it’s coming back at a time where it’s not as competitive as it used to be. That means there’s going to be more attention paid to its comeback than seen years before.

8). You and I Are Polar Opposites Season 2

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It’s a pretty quick turnaround for You and I Are Polar Opposites. The anime adaptation for Kocha Agasawa’s original manga series made its debut with its first season earlier this year, and it adapted the first half of that story. After a break through the Spring, the anime is going to cover the second and final half of the story with its second season. The first season introduced fans to a young couple who seemed to be the “polar opposites” from one another.

The first season saw them growing closer together over the course of its run, and with it also expanded to cover their immediate friend group that was also finding new romantic connections with one another. We’re starting to see even more relationships develop, and it’s likely going to be a sweet finale when it’s all said and done. You’re going to want to be sure to tune in.

7). The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Season 3

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The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You has been an absolute breath of fresh air for fans of traditional romantic comedies. Not only has it thrown out the usual deal of multiple romantic heroines fighting for the love of a single male lead, but it’s found a hilarious (yet modern) way to move the genre forward. Now two seasons later, the show has led to Rentaro pairing up with nearly 12 different girlfriends as of the third season with even more teased to come.

Rentaro stands out as the best character in the series by far, and there are at least five more girlfriends who are going to join the group in the new episodes. If you liked the spicy romance series, the connections between each of the girlfriends, and their love for Rentaro (and his love for them in turn), you’re going to want to jump back into this comedy.

6). From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman Season 2

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Shigeru Sagazaki and Tetsuhiro Nabeshima’s From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman has definitely been one of the more surprising anime debuts of the last few years. It came during a fun wave of anime adaptations featuring much older leads at the center of the action, but doesn’t go the traditional route you’d think. Rather than have a main hero who’s overpowered but doesn’t believe himself to be, he’s actually just a strong person who doesn’t fully believe in himself.

It’s just all been inflated by how much others believe in him instead. He’s been able to scrape by and maintain that level of strength that others perceive him to have, but it always teases that it’s been right on the edge of losing all of that faith others have in him. It’s made for a fantastic inner conflict that should make for even more great watches in the second season.

5). Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Season 2

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It’s been nearly half a decade since Trapped in a Dating Sim first made its debut and Yomu Mishima and Monda’s light novel series had a fun twist on Isekai franchises. Being transported into the world of romance games for girls, the main character finds himself as a random side character in the game instead. Because he’s not handsome he’s been thrown into the background of the world, and that’s just fine with him. He’s instead using his knowledge of the game universe to make himself rich and powerful.

But in doing so, he’s also gotten the attention of some major characters who were otherwise thrown to the sideline of the main story. It was also revealed that another person has been reincarnated into this world, and is using their knowledge of the game to try and take it over in the own way. It’s made for a wild dynamic that’s certainly only going to get more interesting in the new season.

4). Clevatess Season 2

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Yuji Iwahara’s Clevatess has been one of the coolest new anime debuts of the last couple of years, and it really came out as a surprise. The dark fantasy series started off with a bang with the instantaneous deaths of multiple heroes in the first episode, and then revealed there was a much more complicated story to tell from that point on. The first season ended with the reveal that the young prince that Clevatess had refused to kill was actually someone who was going to be key to moving the world in a whole new direction.

That’s what makes the second season all the more interesting as Clevatess has kicked off a new school life arc that’s likely going to make things much more complicated with an academy full of characters, and that’s going to be fun to watch. If it looks as good as it did the first time around, we could be in for another hit season.

3). Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3

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Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation continues to be one of the most controversial Isekai anime franchises, and that’s more true than ever now as it’s heading into its third season. It got off to a rocky start as Rudeus was not exactly a character that fans wanted to watch or root for, but t’s what made his journey thus far so intriguing. After an entire season focused on getting him back to action after falling into a depression and crippling anxiety spiral, it’s all going to amp up from here.

The second season ended with the kind of cool action sequences that drew fans into the anime in the first place, and this third season teases a return to this with even bigger sequences. We’re also going to see a return from key characters like Eris, and that’s going to make Rudeus’ life even more complex from here on out as he’s likely going to be hit with all kinds of emotions.

2). Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2

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It’s been nine long years since Saga of Tanya the Evil made its original debut, and we’re finally going to get a second season this Summer. The franchise has been active as one of Kadokawa’s key Isekai franchises with crossover events like Isekai Quarter, so you would be forgiven if you didn’t realize that it’s been that long since the official anime itself actually last aired. That makes this coming season all the more important as we’re finally going to see the story move forward.

Saga of Tanya the Evil introduced fans to a war torn world where a man was sent into as a punishment by god, and he needs to keep himself alive as long as possible within this new world because he has no shot of being reincarnated the next time around. Until he can get his revenge on god, he needs to make his way through the world and become a devil to do so. It’s going to be great.

1). Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity

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The biggest return of the Summer by far, however, is Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. The original Bleach TV series was cancelled before it ever could adapt the final arc of Tite Kubo’s original manga, and ended a couple of years before the story actually did. It’s meant that fans have been waiting over a decade for the anime to return, and we’ve already gotten to see it in action over three seasons of this new era so far. Now it’s finally all coming to an end.

This is the stuff that fans have been waiting for the most with lots of final transformations, powers, moments, and characters that have yet to make it their way to screens. Ichigo and the others are going to be in the fight of their lives, and it’s finally time to see it all play out after years and years of hoping to see it.

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