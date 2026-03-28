Trigun Stargaze Stars Talk Future of The Franchise, Their Characters Avoiding Death (Exclusive)

The final episode of Trigun Stargaze is here, bringing to an end the anime sensation that offered new takes on the likes of Vash the Stampede, Meryl Strife, Milly Thompson, and Nicholas D. Wolfwood. As you can see from the header image of this article, the main characters are looking a little different from how many anime fans have known them, as the anime makes some big changes from the iterations that came before it. Recently, we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with the English Dub crew about bringing the latest Trigun series to an end while also asking some actors what they think of their characters dodging death.

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Before we dive into the full cast response regarding Trigun’s future and the legacy that Stargaze leaves behind, we couldn’t help but ask voice actor David Matranga about his character Wolfwood’s fate. As was seen in the Stargaze finale, Nicholas manages to survive the series, making for a big change from the original manga and the first anime adaptation from Studio Madhouse. In discussing Wolfwood’s death, Matranga had some general thoughts to share about entering the shoes of a role where the character’s demise is one of the biggest things fans remember.

“Because I love Wolfwood so much and who he is, I would be lying if I said there wasn’t a little part of me that said I wasn’t rooting for him, for sure. When I’m in the booth recording, that’s not a thought that really enters my head, I’m trying to bring to life what’s there. I love the recording process for him so much, and at the end of the day, I want to take Wolfwood where the story takes him. Whatever this reimainging in, I’m here 100% for it. I don’t let myself have those thoughts for too long, because I don’t want those thoughts to translate to the anime.”

The Legacy of Vash And Company

Image Courtesy of Studio Orange

When asked about the legacy that is left by Trigun Stargaze, Matranga got the topic started by touching upon the impact the franchise has had on the anime world, “It’s hard to encapsulate what the legacy might be, and it’s even harder to imagine what the legacy will be until I have some time away from the series. I don’t even know if there’s a legacy for one character, but the legacy of all these characters interacting. The legacy of any good story is discussing the questions of what it means to be human, which is what we’re doing right now!”

Joining David’s thought, the voice of Milly, Alexis Tipton, stated that the collective cast “From what I can tell, there are no ‘filler’ characters, everyone is so important. They offer relationships that deeply affect all the characters. I think that’s an incredible thing that makes this story so compelling. I feel that the legacy of this is that fifty years from now, people will be revisiting Stargaze or discovering it for the first time. I feel that these characters have been immortalized, and they’re all so inviting to anime fans.” Sarah Roach, the voice of Meryl Strife, also discussed the legacy of Planet Gunsmoke, “I think the anime will live on and go back and watch. There’s something there that people really connect to.”

Finally, the voice of Vash the Stampede himself, Johnny Yong Bosch, is hoping that Trigun will be renewed, even though Stargaze has ended. “It’s really great to be a part of Trigun, there are still a couple more episodes we have to record. I still really don’t want it to end and I really want someone to appear and say, ‘You know what? Maybe this could come back!” Honestly, maybe it’s up to the fans when it comes to seeing a potential remake and/or sequel.”

Trigun Stargaze is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, with the English Dub finale set to land on the platform on Saturday, April 11th at 7AM PST.

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