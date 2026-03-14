One of Crunchyroll’s Biggest Anime of 2026 Teases Series Finale

Crunchyroll hit the ground running this year, with old and new anime populating the streaming service. Shows like Jujutsu Kaisen, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Oshi no Ko, and Hell’s Paradise are old favorites returning to the platform, while newcomers like Ronin Warriors and Sentenced to be a Hero are carving out a place of their own. While many anime adaptations are only getting started, a major Crunchyroll series is preparing to come to an end. Luckily, the franchise has released a new look at the anime before the series finale drops later this year.

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Trigun Stargaze is the long-awaited second half of Trigun Stamepede, the series that brought back Vash the Stampede and his friends to the anime world for the first time in years. The reboot of the Humanoid Typhoon’s exploits from Studio ORANGE has stuck a little closer to the source material than the original anime from Madhouse, meaning big changes have taken place in the two seasons. Vash and his brother Knives haven’t just had their characters tweaked, but they both look far different from what many fans might be used to. In the new poster that was shared by the anime franchise, you can see Vash sporting black hair while his nefarious brother looks wildly different from how he was introduced to Knives.

The End of Trigun

ORANGE

Trigun Stargaze was always confirmed for twelve episodes, meaning we have two episodes left before Vash leaves the anime world once again. In the lead-up to this sequel series, ORANGE has routinely stated that this will be the grand finale for the anime adaptation. The Madhouse series, which was first released in 1998, was finished before the end of the manga itself, meaning that the production house had to create some original stories to wrap up Vash’s story. One of the biggest changes to the brothers featured in the poster above is clearly Knives, who looks far different from how he appeared on the small screen.

For those who haven’t jumped into Trigun Stargaze, one of the biggest additions to the sequel series was the introduction of Milly Thompson, best friend to Meryl Stryfe and fellow insurance agent. The tall supporting character was nowhere to be found in Trigun Stampede, so her arrival was a major moment for the show. While the anime adaptation has been translating some big events, many are left to wonder if the show might not adapt a pivotal moment for the franchise.

One of the biggest and most heartwrenching moments of the Trigun franchise is the death of Nicolas D. Wolfwood. Despite taking place in the 1990s, Wolfwood’s death remains one of the saddest deaths in the anime world. With two episodes to go in the latest adventure of Vash the Stampede, anime fans will have to see just how true to the manga the anime will be in its latest series.

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