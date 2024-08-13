Trigun Stampede Producer Shares His Surprising Approach to the Remake

Trigun Stampede brought back the Humanoid Typhoon and the Planet Gunsmoke to the small screen for the first time in decades. Earlier this year, a new look was shared by Studio Orange regarding Trigun Stargaze, the sequel to Stampede that not only continues Vash’s story but will bring some of its characters closer to their original designs. Recently, we here at ComicBook had the opportunity to chat with Trigun Stampede Producer Katsuhiro Takei, who took the chance to reveal some shocking aspects of working on the return of the $60 Billion Double Dollar Man.

In chatting with Takei, the producer discussed his and his team’s approach to recreating Vash’s beloved story, “One of the things I did first was revisit the series as I really love the manga and the ’90s anime. Then the thing I did was place people around me who weren’t actually interested in the manga and the anime.Of course, these people’s love for Trigun wasn’t the main issue. It was more the length of time or how long they had been exposed to the world of Trigun. So myself, I’ve had decades of exposure to Trigun. As for these people, I made sure that these people loved Trigun even though their exposure to Trigun is much shorter than what I’ve got. So because of that outreach, I felt I’d get a new fresh look and fresh perspective from these people.”

Trigun Will Return

As it stands, Studio Orange has yet to reveal when we can expect Trigun Stargaze to arrive. Despite this, Orange fans can expect to see the studio’s work later this year via Beastars: The Final Season, which will arrive on Netflix this December.

If you want to catch up on Trigun Stampede before Stargaze arrives on the small screen, the anime is currently exclusively streaming on Crunchyroll. Here’s how the streaming service describes the series, “Vash the Stampede’s a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That’s what’s puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous-his evil twin brother, Millions Knives.”

