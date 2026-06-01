10 Best Short Anime You Can Rewatch Anytime

Long-running anime series with multiple seasons that have been released over the years have been dominating the industry for the past few years. Most of these series gather a wide global fanbase throughout their run since they manage to steal the spotlight with each new season. This is especially the case for Shonen hits such as Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, and Demon Slayer, as these shows often return with new content to stay relevant even after the main story’s endings. However, the same can’t be said about the shorter anime series, which have only released one season. Oftentimes, the story is wrapped up in just 12-13 episodes, while in some cases, even the most promising series never get a sequel.

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Watching short anime series is often easier than committing to a long series. Not to mention, you can rewatch several comfort and interesting shows any number of times. From thought-provoking drama to heartfelt coming-of-age stories, there’s something for everyone who wants to explore the anime world more. Whether you’re an avid anime enthusiast or just starting your anime journey, these 10 series might never bore you.

10) Yuri!!! On Ice

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Despite the prequel film’s cancellation in April 2024, MAPPA’s original anime Yuri!!! on Ice, only continues to get more popular. This year marks the anime’s 10th anniversary, and there’s no better way to commemorate the milestone than rewatching this incredible series. While there’s no hope for the anime’s return, the first season itself gives a proper conclusion to the story, giving Yuri the much-needed push to continue his journey as a figure skater.

9) Kids on the Slope

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

MAPPA has no shortage of incredible anime series, including this underrated, heartfelt coming-of-age story. The series was released in 2012 and wraps up the beautiful tale of three teenagers in just 12 episodes. The story follows Kaoru Nishimi in the summer of 1966, when he moved to a small town and encountered Sentaro Kawabuchi, a delinquent drummer, and Ritsuko Mukae, his childhood friend and a popular class representative. It doesn’t take long for him to reignite his passion for music and delve into a completely new form that he isn’t familiar with.

8) Samurai Champloo

Image Courtesy of Manglobe

Although Cowboy Bebop is more globally famous and regarded as the best work of Shinichirō Watanabe, Samurai Champloo also deserves just as much attention. While the anime wasn’t an overnight mainstream juggernaut upon its release, it gained fame over the years and is now considered no less than a classic. Watanabe took a unique approach by infusing a hip-hop soundtrack in the Edo-themed series that was way ahead of its time. Even after more than two decades since its release, this timeless classic is still worth a countless number of rewatches.

7) Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

Using a cartoonish and fluid animation style that is simple yet eye-catching at the same time, this underrated anime from Dandadan‘s studio quickly gets viewers hooked. Unfortunately, despite being an award-winning show, it never got renewed for a second season. The story follows a group of young girls as they pursue their passion for art despite the challenges ahead of them.

6) Given

Image Courtesy of Lerche

This melancholic Boys’ Love anime released only one season before covering the rest of the story in three feature films, focusing on a different couple each time. The story explores several complex relationships among the people around Mafuyu, and the only thing they share in common is their passion for music. The anime has fully adapted the manga, giving life to the heartfelt coming-of-age romance with a realistic portrayal of grief and trauma.

5) Ghost Hunt

Image Courtesy of J.C. Staff

Ghost Hunt is far from a typical horror show, since it is light-hearted and sprinkled with humor while keeping the suspense engaging without feeling overly intense. It’s one of the least talked-about shows today, but it still deserves more attention. The story follows Mai Taniyama, a 16-year-old high school student, who gets entangled in the world of the supernatural after meeting Kazuya Shibuya, a 17-year-old ghost hunter and the head of Shibuya Psychic Research.

4) Flying Witch

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Despite the beautiful and serene story, lovely animation, and, most of all, soothing OSTs, Flying Witch never received the popularity it deserved. Regardless, the story is known as one of the best comfort anime of all time as it centers around Makoto Kowata and her daily antics as she juggles between her high school life and her path to pursuing witchcraft.

3) The Piano Forest

Image Courtesy of Gaina

This beautiful coming-of-age story of passion and growth gently captures the beauty of music and the dedication needed to follow one’s dreams. Based on the award-winning manga series by Makoto Isshiki, the story centers around Kai Ichinose, a young boy who grew up in the red-light district and finds comfort by playing an abandoned piano in the forest. After catching the eye of Sosuke Ajino, a former piano prodigy turned teacher, Kai embarks on a journey to perform on an international stage.

2) Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun

Courtesy of Doga Kobo

The series doesn’t offer any emotional rollercoaster or angst that keeps you on the edge of your seat. Instead, it offers laughter and warmth with the overly dramatic scenes. Despite never getting a second season, not many romantic comedies can be compared to Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun. It’s the perfect shoujo series set in a high school, centering around a group of eccentric students.

1) Barakamon

Image Courtesy of Kinema Citrus

Barakamon focuses on slowing down from a hectic life and living in the moment. This heartwarming story of redemption and self-discovery is often considered one of the best slice-of-life anime of all time, although the anime didn’t cover a majority of the manga. The story takes place on a quiet island where Sei Handa, a renowned calligrapher, has recently moved after hitting an elderly curator of a calligraphy exhibition. While he initially has a hard time adapting to the countryside lifestyle, it doesn’t take long for him to blend in with the locals.

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