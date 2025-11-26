The Apothecary Diaries Celebrates Major Milestone Ahead of Season 3

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 reached its conclusion in July this year and only confirmed an anime sequel with a cryptic teaser without sharing a release window or further details. A few months later, the anime commemorated its second anniversary on October 22nd, 2025, and revealed that the third season will be released in two cours, with the first one dropping in Fall 2026, most likely in the first or second week of October. Additionally, the second cour will be released in Spring 2027, after the studio takes a brief break in Winter of the same year. But that’s not all, since the anime is also planning to release its first feature film with an original story by the novel author, Natsu Hyuuga. It’s expected to hit the Japanese theatres in December 2026, although the details on the global release date have yet to be confirmed. Fans couldn’t be more excited about the upcoming releases, as the story only continues to get even more exciting.

The first two seasons completely wrap up four volumes of the light novel, and Season 3 will begin with Volume 5, where Jinshi and Maomao will travel together to investigate mysterious occurrences. As the wait for the anime continues, the official X handle of The Apothecary Diaries’ novel confirms that the novel has reached over 45 million copies in circulation. While the novel was already famous by September 2023, with over 23 million copies sold, the anime adaptation skyrocketed its popularity. The novel has released 16 volumes as of November 2025 during its 11 years of serialization.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 Will Move Forward With Maomao and Jinshi’s Relationship

Image Courtesy of TOHO

The second season features a huge step forward in the blossoming romance between Maomao and Jinshi amid the challenges. Season 2 wraps up the fourth volume of the novel, and the anime will bring new challenges for Maomao in the upcoming sequel. After the Shi Clan’s rebellion failed thanks to Loulan’s efforts, Maomao returned to the Verdigris House. She is now working as an apothecary there after replacing her father, while Jinshi finally took on the duties as a member of the royal family. Throughout the entire Season 2, the two have been slowly getting closer, and by the end of the season, Jinshi is more open about his feelings.

Now that his identity has been revealed, he no longer hides his desire for her as he once did. On the other hand, Maomao remains unfazed as usual and continues to care for him in her own way, though it’s still difficult to determine her true feelings. The upcoming season will take the duo to the Northern farming villages, where major trouble is brewing. As always, Jinshi once again seeks Maomao’s help to investigate the cause. While you wait for the upcoming sequel, you can catch up with the first two anime seasons on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

