Jujutsu Kaisen Star Slams One Popular Ship: “It’s Purely Platonic”

Considering the massive global fan following of Jujutsu Kaisen, it’s no surprise that the series has several popular ships. One of the strongest qualities of Jujutsu Kaisen is the character dynamic Gege Akutami creates, and fans love these interactions that breathe life into the characters. This also means that most of the time, these dynamics are often taken as romantic, with several fans shipping the characters, hoping to witness the budding romance between the characters amid the intense fights. While Yuta x Maki, who were a fan-favorite ship since the prequel film, became canon, not all famous ships met the same fate. At its core, Jujutsu Kaisen is pure battle action with little to no room for romance.

Of course, shipping characters doesn’t always mean that fans want to see them end up together, since the ships are often meant to be taken lightly. Yuji x Nobara, despite being a popular ship, has a rather awkward position in the community, as many believe their dynamic is similar to siblings or just close friends. However, because they are part of the main trio, it’s unavoidable to see fans shipping the two. However, one Jujutsu Kaisen star officially shuts down this popular ship while claiming their relationship is nothing but platonic.

Jujutsu Kaisen Star Doesn’t Believe There’s Any Romantic Undertones in Yuji and Nobara’s Relationship

According to ScreenRant, during this year’s Anime Pasadena, an annual anime and pop culture convention, Adam McArthur, the English voice actor of Yuji Itadori, was asked to share his thoughts on the protagonist’s relationship with Nobara. McArthur explained how JJK doesn’t focus on romance, “I think it’s purely platonic. What I love about JJK is that we almost don’t have time to consider romance. There’s a task at hand, and whatever is right in front of them is what they’re dealing with.”

He further added, “Friendships are such underrated relationships—we’re always looking for them to be more. But Yuji, Nobara, and Megumi have this bond through trauma and everything they’ve experienced, and I think that’s really special.”

Ever since the two of them met, Yuji and Nobara have had the most chaotic dynamic in the series. They bicker with one another, Yuji often gets beaten up by Nobara, and when the situation is dire, the two of them back each other up. They are goofy and serious depending on the situation and share the same energy, unlike Megumi, who is always serious and seemingly uninterested in everything around him.

This is also why the trio’s dynamic works so perfectly, and it’s reasonable to say that there’s no room for romance between them at all. JJK focuses heavily on deep and complex friendships, as evidenced by the bond shared by Yuji and Megumi, as well as Gojo and Geto. This is why the relationship between the protagonist and Trio’s best girl often lightens the intensity of the story, which is why their relationship isn’t perceived as romantic by many.

