My Hero Academia Creator Prepares For The End With New Look at Shoto Todoroki

The battle between the forces of good and evil has come to an end in My Hero Academia, but this doesn’t mean that the anime adaptation is over. The time has come to pick up the pieces in the epilogue arc of the series, and the heroes are having to work out some major emotional issues. Perhaps more so than any other crime-fighter in Class 1-A, Shoto Todoroki’s struggle hits close to home thanks to his villainous brother Dabi. To help say goodbye to the series, series creator Kohei Horikoshi has shared a new look at the hot and cold hero following the anime’s biggest brawl.

With the ninth episode of My Hero Academia’s final season, we see moments such as Deku recovering in the hospital, the general heroes attempting to rebuild Hero Society, and even the graduation of some major UA students. Perhaps the main attraction of the episode is the Todoroki family visiting Dabi in confinement, with the villain not only strapped in tight, but the effects of the previous fight making him look far different from the Toya we had seen in the past. Barely able to breathe, Dabi still has no love lost for his family as Endeavor makes a shocking announcement to help forge a new path for his son.

In visiting Dabi, Endeavor explains that he is retiring from the hero business and will visit his eldest son every day. Each member of the Todoroki family expresses their wish to keep visiting their villainous son, causing Toya to break down as a result. Before leaving his brother, Shoto asks Dabi what his favorite food is, with the recovering villain confirming it’s Soba and even apologizing for what he had done. The Todoroki reunion is a bittersweet one, but it goes to show just how much Endeavor has changed. Luckily, creator Kohei Horikoshi was more than willing to share a new take on Shoto as the Todoroki family puts their sins to bed.

Shoto’s Future

Luckily, there are still a few episodes remaining of My Hero Academia’s anime adaptation before we bid a fond farewell to Izuku Midoriya and friends. Without diving too deeply into spoiler territory, expect some major developments for Shoto and Class 1-A before we witness the final episode. Even with the villains defeated and peace made with Dabi, there are some burning questions that anime fans will have answered before the grand finale.

While this might be the end for Shoto, fans haven’t seen the end of the former number one hero Endeavor. Thanks to the upcoming return of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, expect Enji Todoroki to make an appearance or two, as the spin-off series will focus on Hero Society’s past. Creator Kohei Horikoshi doesn’t appear to be looking to create a sequel to My Hero Academia, though the future might still be bright for the heroes on the screen.

