3 1990s Classic Series Returning With Anime Adaptations in 2026

For several decades now, the anime and manga industry has been heavily dominated by the Shonen demographic, and most of the mainstream series are purely battle action. Even the majority of the best-selling manga of all time are also Shonen, including One Piece, Naruto, Dragon Ball, Demon Slayer, and more. On the other hand, while most Shojo series often fall behind in global recognition, they always offer some of the most unique stories in the medium.

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The 1990s wasn’t only a phenomenal decade for Shonen, but the Shojo demographic also thrived during that time, releasing some of the best classics that are appreciated to this day. Unfortunately, despite receiving critical acclaim, many such series never received an anime adaptation. 2026 is one of the most exciting years for Shojo fans, as three classic manga

3) Hana-Kimi

Imag Courtesy of Production I.G.

The romance drama was released in 1996 and finally got its anime debut in Winter 2026. The story centers around Mizuki Ashiya, who became completely enamored by Izuki Sano after seeing him at a high jump competition. She even moved from the United States to Japan and enrolled in the same institute as him.

However, Izumi goes to an all-boys school, which is why Mizuki crossdresses as a boy in order to fit in. The anime hasn’t confirmed a second season as of now, even though a majority of the story has yet to be adapted.

2) Red River: Anatolia Story

Image Courtesy of VAP

This award-winning supernatural fantasy will be making its anime debut in Summer 2026, although the exact release date hasn’t been revealed yet. The story centers around Yuri Suzuki, who has just passed her college entrance exam. Unfortunately, right before she is about to begin a new chapter of her life, she is forced into another timeline during her date with her boyfriend.

Yuri wakes up to see she is in the 14th century BC Hittite Empire, where she is entangled in the fight for the throne as someone destined to be a sacrifice. She encounters Prince Kyle, the most likely candidate to succeed to the throne, and thus begins her journey as she captures the hearts of the people.

1) From Far Away: Kanata Kara

Image Courtesy of Hakusensha

Another classic isekai from the 1990s will be releasing its anime adaptation this year, although the series hasn’t confirmed its release date either. The series is commemorating its 35th anniversary with an anime adaptation by director Noriyuki Abe, best known for his work in Bleach, Yu Yu Hakusho, and many more acclaimed series.

The story centers around an ordinary high school girl, Noriko Tachiki, who has been having the same dream about a beautiful fantasy land over and over. After getting caught up in an explosion, she gets transported to the same world she often dreamt about. After encountering dangerous monsters, she is saved by a mysterious man named Izark Kia Tarj. As the story continues, Noriko learns more about the world and the horrible destiny that awaits her.

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