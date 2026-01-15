3 Amazing Manga That Are Short Enough to Read in a Weekend

Whether you’re reading physical copies of manga or diving into a new story digitally, lengthy series can feel daunting. This is especially true for those who are beginners to reading manga, but even those of us well acquainted with the medium might be overwhelmed by series like One Piece, My Hero Academia, or Berserk — all of which have hundreds, if not thousands, of chapters to get through.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, lengthy manga series come with benefits, including the ability to immerse yourself in the same world for an extended period of time. Naturally, a lot of Shonen series that fall into the sci-fi or fantasy genres tend to lean on length. However, for those looking for a fast read, there are plenty of amazing manga that won’t take as long to get through. These three are all worthwhile, and you can finish them in one weekend… well, if you have a lot of down time, anyway.

3) A Silent Voice by Yoshitoki Ōima

A Silent Voice is one of the best anime of the 2010s, and the manga it’s based on is just as incredible. In fact, when it comes to character work, I’d argue it’s even better. For those who missed the 2016 film — and for those interested in experiencing the story behind it — Yoshitoki Ōima’s source material is a fairly fast read. Like the film, the story follows the evolution of a friendship between a girl with a hearing impairment and the boy who bullied her in school. They reconnect as adults, and they’re forced to grapple with the aftermath of their once hostile relationship. A Silent Voice is a stunning work about forgiveness and redemption, and it doesn’t shy away from the darker discussions that arise due to its premise. At just seven volumes, it’s a must-read.

2) Erased by Kei Sanbe

Readers who enjoy mystery stories will appreciate Kei Sanbe’s Erased, a manga series that’s now available in five omnibus volumes (and the last of them is short). Erased follows a main character with the unpredictable ability to jump backwards in time, and he’s thrown into his childhood after being framed for the murder of his mother. The only way to uncover who’s behind her death is to solve a string of kidnappings from back then. It’s a twisty story, as you’d expect from a mystery with sci-fi elements. However, it also drives home poignant observations about human connection and the power of small choices. It’s a wonderful story, even if people are still divided on Erased‘s ending in both the manga and anime.

1) Planetes by Makoto Yukimura

Vinland Saga is a fantastic read, but it’s too long to get through in one weekend. Makoto Yukimura’s prior manga, Planetes, is much more doable. It clocks in at 27 chapters, which are available as two omnibus volumes. It’s short for a sci-fi story, but it packs a powerful punch — one that feels a bit close to home given its themes. The manga covers environmental concerns and class but also touches on more personal topics affecting its characters. It’s set in 2075 and follows a crew tasked with clearing space debris. It doesn’t have the straightforward, overarching plot of so many well-known sci-fi manga and anime do, but its character-driven narrative still lands. It’s worth picking up, whether it’s to read in a weekend or savor more gradually.

What short manga do you recommend? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!