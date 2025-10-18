7 Greatest Anime of the 2010s, Ranked

The 2010s are long over, but the anime series released during that decade left a lasting mark on the industry. While the 200s focused on the rise of long-running shows, especially within the Shonen demographic, the 2010s saw a considerable rise in the popularity of seasonal anime series. Additionally, the streaming platforms began popularizing the anime industry during the 2010s, making the medium more easily accessible than watching a limited number of shows broadcast on television. Not to mention that adding these anime series to streaming platforms skyrocketed the popularity of the anime medium, boosting the impact of the new series created during that time.

Studios like MAPPA, WIT Studio, Science SARU, and many others were launched during this time, which offered new, unique art and animation styles, further elevating the quality of anime shows. While there are several dozen series that made their mark in the anime industry, these seven stand out the most among them.

7) My Hero Academia

Image Courtesy of Studi Bones

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia released its anime adaptation in 2016 and became a major hit for its unique worldbuilding and premise. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, an ordinary student in a world full of superhumans who possess unique Quirks. Despite having no power of his own, Izuku aspires to become a Pro Hero, someone who fights villains and saves civilians from all kinds of danger.

Just when Izuku thinks he has no chance of making his dream a reality, he meets his favorite hero, All Might, who forever changes his destiny. The manga concluded last year after ten years of serialization, and the anime is currently airing its final season.

6) Mob Psycho 100

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

Compared to the other series on the list, Mob Psycho 100 may not be as popular, but it can be considered one of the best Shonen series of all time. Based on ONE’s award-winning manga, the same author as One-Punch Man, Mob Psycho 100 follows Shigeo Kageyama, also known as Mob, an eighth-grade student with destructive psychic abilities who decides to keep his powers hidden from the world.

In order to keep his powers honed, he works under Arataka Reigen, who wants to make use of Mob’s unique abilities. As Arataka wishes, Mob continues to fight evil spirits with his powers, but the troubles surrounding him never seem to end. Since the manga concluded in 2017, the anime has also long adapted the story to the end.

5) Black Clover

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

Based on Yuki Tabata’s hit Weekly Shonen Jump manga, the anime adaptation was released as a long-running show, which was quite uncommon during the late 2010s. Even though the anime took a while to gain its foothold due to the animation quality and several other issues, it didn’t take long for Black Clover to garner a massive global audience. While the manga is currently in its final stretch, the anime will soon be returning to adapt the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc. The story follows a young orphan named Asta, who dreams of becoming the Wizard King, a title granted to the most talented mage in the kingdom.

However, the only problem is that despite being born in a world where magic is everything, Asta doesn’t have a drop of mana, unlike his rival, Yuno, who has always been considered a child prodigy. However, Asta’s life takes a major turn when he gains a mysterious grimoire that allows him to nullify magic. With this, he barely makes the cut to join a Magic Knight Squad and strives toward his goal despite the challenges ahead.

4) Demon Slayer

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Rarely can any anime or manga series match the cultural impact of Demon Slayer, especially after the release of its Infinity Castle film. The anime debuted in 2019, which skyrocketed the popularity of the series thanks to its incredible story and Ufotable’s gorgeous adaptation. The story follows Tanjiro Kamado, a young boy who came home one morning only to see his family slaughtered in the most gruesome way.

The only surviving member is his sister, Nezuko, who has been turned into a demon. However, Tanjiro refuses to give up on her, even when Giyu Tomioka, a Demon Slayer, comes to kill her. Noticing the unique qualities the siblings possess, Giyu trusts his instincts and sets Tanjiro on the path to becoming a Demon Slayer so he can slay as many demons as possible and find a cure for his sister.

3) Attack on Titan

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio

Hajime Isayama’s Attack on Titan manga released its anime debut in 2013 and forever changed the world of Shonen with its dark themes, foreshadowing, plot twists, and layers of mysteries hidden in the gruesome world. While the manga’s ending was controversial, MAPPA’s adaptation from the fourth season was just too amazing for fans to dislike. The story takes place centuries after mankind was slaughtered to near extinction, forcing them to hide in fear behind gigantic concentric walls. However, the walls were somehow breached by two horrifying Titans, resulting in massive destruction.

Eren Yeager lost everything because of the Titans and swore to kill every last one of them. Along with his childhood friends Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert, he joins the Survey Corps to hunt down the Titans. However, the story slowly unravels the truth behind Eren’s past, the gigantic walls, and the Titans’ origins, forcing the protagonist to take a brutal step that no one could have ever imagined.

2) Vinland Saga

Image Courtesy of Wit Studio

This masterpiece by Makoto Yukimura released its anime adaptation in 2019, a perfect way to end the phenomenal decade. While the manga reached its conclusion this year after twenty years of serialization, fans are still awaiting the third season of the anime. The story is set in 11th-century Europe, following Thorfinn, the son of a great Viking warrior, who grew up listening to the stories of old sailors who traveled to the legendary place Vinland.

It’s believed to be a warm, fertile land where no one needs to fight, completely opposite to the frozen village Thorfinn grew up in. However, when young Thorfinn gets mixed up in the war between England and the Danes, he embarks on a journey of revenge before eventually striving to create a peaceful land in Vinland with no slavery or conflict.

1) Haikyu!!

Image Courtesy of Production I.G.

Haruichi Furudate’s acclaimed Weekly Shonen Jump manga released its anime adaptation in 2014, popularizing the sports genre among Shonen fans. The story centers around Shoyo Hinata, a short but spirited boy who wants to become like the “Little Giant,” a renowned high school volleyball player who participated in the nationals.

However, his middle school debut turned into a nightmare when he faced off against Tobio Kageyama’s school and was crushed in the first round. Shoyo later enrolls in Karasuno High School, the Little Giant’s alma mater, but didn’t expect to see his former opponent, Tobio, there. Now that the two of them are on the same team, they must put aside their differences and work together to get to nationals.

