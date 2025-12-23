10 Best New Manga Of 2025

2025 has been a strong year for manga; while overall sales might not have been as high as in previous years, the overall quality of the manga that came out was as high as one could ask for, and old and new manga readers alike had plenty of content to keep them occupied.

Plenty of ongoing manga titles were just as fun to read in 2025 as they were in years past, but sure enough, the various new manga that dropped throughout the year have also had plenty to offer both visually and narratively. A few new manga especially stand out as being great, and hopefully, they’ll become mainstays for years to come.

10) Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Exceeds

Masaki Tsuzuki and Shuichi Kawakami’s Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Exceeds is the latest entry into the Lyrical Nanoha franchise. Several years after the Reflection and Detonation films, Nanoha, now 13, has joined the Time-Space Administration Bureau’s new Exceeds unit, and her latest mission involves investigating a planet’s ruthless hunt for a mysterious witch.

It’s been almost a decade since there was new Nanoha content, and with its great action and character writing, Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Exceeds is more than a welcome addition. A new Nanoha anime is also set to air in 2026, and if it’s as good as the manga, then the franchise will be the strongest it’s been in years.

9) Marchen Crown

In Aka Akasaka, Aoi Kujira, and Azychika’s Marchen Crown, Rapunzel is freed from a life stuck inside a tower by a kind boy named Mikel, but what began as an ideal love story quickly takes a turn for the horrifying as they’re thrown into a world teeming with monsters and violence.

While Marchen Crown doesn’t start on the best note, once it finds its footing, it becomes a surprisingly fun action story that does a great job of adding a horror element to classic fairy tales. It might not be Aka Akasaka’s strongest work, but fortunately, that doesn’t make it any less fun to read.

8) #Gal X Gal Yuri

Inoue’s #Gal x Gal Yuri stars Yua and Reina, two gyaru girls who, after striking out in the dating scene one too many times, decide to go out with each other for a year. That being said, what started as a random whim quickly evolves into true love, and the two are all the happier for it.

Inoue chose to serialize #Gal x Gal Yuri after the overwhelmingly positive response to the original one-shot, and with how sweet Yua and Reina’s relationship is and how fun the slice-of-life elements are, it’s easy to see why. Any positive representation in manga is great to see, and #Gal x Gal Yuri easily has some of the best of 2025.

7) Idolatry

In Shin Ootaka and Homare’s Idolatry, Junna Harumi is crushed when her favorite idol, Fuwari Tsukishiro, leaves her idol group, but after finding out that Fuwari is auditioning for a new idol group, Junna will do whatever it takes to help her reach the top, no matter how many lines she might have to cross.

While Idolatry is fairly new, the series is already fun to read not just for its great art, but for how utterly deranged Junna and other characters can be as they all pursue their goals. Idolatry can be seen as Blue Lock for the idol genre, and so far, that’s working for it in the best of ways.

6) War Of The Adults

In Kappy and Masaaki Tsuzuki’s War of the Adults, after Yutaro Urashima is hit by a truck while saving a cat, he awakens 15 years later to discover that a politician, inspired by Yutaro’s heroism, has turned Japan into a surveillance state to reward “true adults”, and Yutaro will do whatever it takes to put an end to it.

With an engaging cast of characters and a plot that’s equal parts drama and satire, War of the Adults is always a fun read that can be entertaining with any sort of tone. The series always finds new ways to outdo itself in shocking ways, and hopefully, it won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

5) Someone Hertz

Ei Yamano’s Someone Hertz stars Mimei Fukumori, a boy who, despite his best efforts, can never get his jokes read on his favorite late-night radio show. After learning that his friend, Kurage Mizuo, is one of the show’s frequent contributors, though, the two start working together to help develop Mimei’s craft, although that might not be the whole story.

Between the great banter between Mimei and Mizuno and how genuinely fun the romance and slice-of-life elements can be, Someone Hertz has quickly become one of Shonen Jump’s strongest slice-of-life stories in recent years. The comedy doesn’t always translate well into English, but fortunately, the quality of the writing more than makes up for it.

4) Dream Jumbo Girl

In Hiroyuki’s Dream Jumbo Girl, Chie spent her whole life trying to get into an elite university, but after her best friend, Kana, wins the lottery and splits the winnings with her, she decides to give that up and find a way to make the most of her winnings before Kana inevitably loses it all.

Series creator Hiroyuki is known for goofy comedies like Aho-Girl and Girlfriend, Girlfriend, and sure enough, Dream Jumbo Girl is just as delightfully absurd and over-the-top as those stories, if not more so. Every chapter is hilarious from start to finish, and it’s only poised to get better from here.

3) Parashoppers

In Tsubasa Fukuchi’s Parashoppers, Mitsusada Amaragi has suddenly been gifted the Parashop app, a mysterious phone app that grants the user superpowers in exchange for forcing them to compete in deadly games, and with his friends and the power to control straw, Amaragi vows to survive long enough to uncover the truth of it all.

Between the great comedy from the cast, the engaging mystery plot, and the increasingly creative ways the battles play out, Parashoppers always does a great job of selling itself as a quirky action story unlike any other. Parashoppers is less than a year old, but it’s already one of the best new-gen manga to read, by far.

2) Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo

Gege Akutami and Yuji Iwasaki’s Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo is the sequel to the legendary Jujutsu Kaisen manga. 68 years after the Culling Games, aliens have come to Earth seeking sanctuary in Japan, and it’s somehow fallen on Yuka and Tsurugi Okkotsu, Yuta and Maki’s grandchildren, to keep things from escalating into all-out war.

While Jujutsu Kaisen’s finale left much to be desired, between Yuji Iwasaki’s gorgeous artwork and the greater focus on character writing and worldbuilding, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo is an incredibly fun series that fixes nearly every major criticism of its predecessor. Modulo is already at its halfway point, but as it stands, it’s sure to end on a high note.

1) WITCHRIV

Hakuri’s WITCHRIV stars Nona, a young mage who hates having to hide her magic due to the public’s fear of mages. Unfortunately, Nona learns the hard way how bad having her identity exposed can be, and when her entire life is upended, she’ll do whatever it takes to set everything right.

With a combination of great artwork, clever action, and all-around fun and engaging writing, WITCHRIV constantly excels as a dark fantasy manga, and it only gets better with each passing chapter. Few manga have had as strong a debut as WITCHRIV, and that makes it the best contender for the best new manga of 2025.