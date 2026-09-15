Crunchyroll’s Darkest Anime of 2026 Creator Breaks Silence on Finale

As September is the last month of the summer season, new anime that began airing this season are now coming to an end as well. Most of the major anime airing were on Crunchyroll, as it is the leading streaming service, and last weekend saw the end of arguably the darkest anime of 2026 and the anime that should be considered Anime of the Year. It is Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia, which premiered with a special two-episode release at the start of the summer season and came to an end on September 12 with its 12th episode in the most perfect way.

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The end of the first season has perfectly set up the narrative for the next season, but it is unfortunate that the new season of the anime hasn’t been announced. That said, the series received a great response during its 12-episode run, and a second season is inevitable. The official X account of Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia has been pretty vocal about the anime since it began earlier this season, and now it is commemorating the season’s end as well. Following the airing of the finale of Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia, the author of the series, Tomato Soup, shared an illustration depicting the bond between Sitara and Toregene that the finale also featured, gearing up for the next season in the most perfect way.

Crunchyroll’s Darkest Anime of 2026 Commemorates the End of Season 1 With a Perfect Illustration

Thanks for watching Episode 12 of Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia, “The Steppe, Ever Unchanging.”!

To thank everyone for your support, we’re sharing a special illustration by Tomato Soup!

Thank you so much for supporting Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia!#Jaadugar #AWitchInMongolia pic.twitter.com/vg7p5Q7EiK — Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia (@Jaadugar_global) September 12, 2026

The author of Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia, who goes by the pen name Tomato Soup, has always taken inspiration from world history, including the Middle Ages and the early modern era, and Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia undoubtedly represents the best of her capabilities. The 12-episode run of the first season truly underscores the author’s best work, and the final illustration she shared, depicting Sitara and Toregene, represents what this series actually stands for. With its depiction of the Mongol Empire spreading its tyranny, the series represents a patriarchal world.

This is why even Ogedei, the current Great Khan, says that he is aiming to create a new system within the Mongol Empire where even people like Sitara and Toregene can find a place they can call home; however, Sitara doesn’t like it. Though she doesn’t explicitly say why she doesn’t like what Ogedei is proposing, which on the surface seems kind and gentle, the Mongol Empire has been the cause of all this from the start. Even though Ogedei is trying to redeem himself for what his predecessors have done, it doesn’t change the fact that lives were lost and emotions were hurt.

Hundreds of people are still affected by the empire’s actions, and this is what Toregene and Sitara’s bond over their shared pain represents. This is what makes the finale of Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia so perfect, as it begins the revolution that everyone has been hoping for, while the creator’s illustration perfectly summarizes it, representing Crunchyroll’s darkest anime of 2026 as it now steps into a great revolution arc that fans definitely won’t want to miss.