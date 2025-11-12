3 Great Manga That Are Ending Soon & What You Should Know

Each year, several new manga series are introduced to fans, some of which end up becoming fan favorites. However, just as there are many new series being introduced to readers, several beloved manga also wrap up their stories, leaving fans with bittersweet emotions. For many readers who have followed certain stories for several years, bidding farewell to them is even more heartbreaking and yet exciting as well, since one can’t help but hope to see how the journey comes to a close. The three series mentioned in this list aren’t any different, each with a massive fan following and a special place in fans’ hearts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not only that, but despite being in their final stretch, fans aren’t ready to bid their beloved series farewell just yet. At the very least, it’s gratifying to know that none of these manga are heading toward a rushed or anticlimactic ending, which often happens even with famous shows.

3) Sakamoto Days

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Yuto Suzuki’s hit Weekly Shonen Jump manga, Sakamoto Days, debuted in November 2020 and quickly became one of the best action comedies. Sakamoto Days has yet to announce its final release date, but the manga entered its Final Battle in July 2025. After seeing that he continues to be a target of the JAA and that everyone around him is at risk because of it, he plans to take over the JAA and turn his store into a national chain store.

The idea might seem impossible for now, but Shin and the others are on board. The ongoing New JAA Arc unleashes widespread chaos in the country after Kei Uzuki’s devious plan results in the complete collapse of society. Taro Sakamoto and his allies must unite and do everything they possibly can to stop him before it’s too late.

2) Yona of the Dawn

Image Courtesy of Hakusensha

Kusanagi Mizuho’s beloved adventure fantasy shojo will be reaching its conclusion after 16 years of serialization. As fans kept awaiting the anime’s second season confirmation, the manga entered its final arc in June last year, when Yona and Hak returned to Hiryuu Castle along with Yoon and the Four Dragon Warriors.

The series will be ending in two more chapters, and the finale’s date has been confirmed to be December 19th, 2025. While the manga’s finale date came as a surprise to fans, and many were worried it would have a rushed ending because of it, creator Kusanagi Mizuho put everyone’s mind at ease as she confirmed she had been working on it for a while and only announced it just now.

1) Black Clover

Image Courtesy of Black Clover

Black Clover entered its Final Arc in 2022 before transitioning to Jump GIGA on a quarterly schedule in 2023. The Fall 2025 Jump GIGA issue confirmed that the manga will be reaching its super climax, a term used only for those series that are supposed to end in just a few months. It’s fair to assume that the manga will end next year, after 11 years of serialization.

Asta and Yuno team up against the most powerful villain in the series and again prove to everyone why both of them are the perfect candidates to become the next Wizard King. The fight against Lucius Zogratis will soon reach its end as everyone joins the battlefield, but there are still several questions that need to be answered, including the key to defeating someone as untouchable as Lucius.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!