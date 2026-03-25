3 More Anime So Smart That You’ll Need to Watch Them Twice

Smartly crafted anime often demand a second viewing, whether it’s because they’re too complex for just one watch or because leave plenty of details to pick up on a second time around. The best series are meticulously crafted, making them more satisfying to reflect on once they’re finished. And although some anime are rewatchable purely for entertainment value, the smart ones keep you on your toes even when you’ve already seen them.

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That’s certainly the case for an often overlooked ’90s anime that’s a bit too complicated and confusing to fully grasp the first time, despite it having important things to say. It also applies to two series that cleverly weave small references, foreshadowing, and poignant themes into their plots. You’ll appreciate all that on a first viewing, but they prove more impressive on a second.

3) Serial Experiments Lain

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Serial Experiments Lain is unconventional by modern standards, and it especially stands out compared to other anime of its time. The 13-episode series, which debuted in 1998, tackles the topics of technology and identity, but it does so through a non-linear and often confusing narrative. It’s one that can be difficult to follow, warranting a second look to fully understand. That said, it’s clear a lot of thought goes into the way it’s weaved together — and once viewers get it, it’s easier to appreciate the discussions it’s having. There’s great depth, and the visuals add to the story in intriguing ways. It’s well worth a second look.

2) Psycho-Pass

Psycho-Pass isn’t an anime that’s so complex that you won’t understand it the first time, but the dystopian series contains a surprising number of literary nods — and it cleverly scatters them throughout its story. It’s worth rewatching just to spot all of those, but its philosophical discussions also demand another viewing. The series raises important questions about free will and the ways that technology and government overreach interact with it. It does this with an impressive amount of depth. But viewers may be too engrossed by its gripping plot and engaging characters to fully chew on its messages the first time, giving them all the more reason to pick Psycho-Pass up again.

1) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

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Like Psycho-Pass, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is easy enough to digest the first time around, though it’s another smartly crafted story in terms of foreshadowing and minute details. FMA: Brotherhood sets up so many of its biggest twists from its very first episode, and it’s satisfying to go back and see how the series cleverly alludes to what’s coming. In addition to its well-wrought story, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood also tackles deeper themes that make it a must-watch a second time. It’s a show you’ll watch once for the action and enjoyment, then again because it’s worth chewing on.

What’s a smart anime that you recommend watching twice? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!