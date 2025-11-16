10 Most Rewatchable Anime Series Ever Made (#1 Gets Better With Each Watch)

With so many anime series boasting short episodes, unique and immersive worlds, and gripping action, it’s no surprise that the medium is very rewatchable. And the most enjoyable series to revisit take advantage of these elements while eliciting strong feelings in viewers and giving them new things to appreciate each time around. Any series can be rewatched, but the ones that consistently call fans back to them aren’t easily replaced. Returning to their settings and characters feels like coming home, especially if they hold nostalgic value, like One Piece or Naruto.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many of these anime also demonstrate a keen attention to detail, carefully laying the groundwork for their twists and endings long before they unfold. This makes another look a must, as viewers will see these stories differently upon their next watch. This also happens when series have coming-of-age themes that can be interpreted in new ways as the fans themselves evolve. And of course, some anime are just too delightful and uplifting to only watch once. From the long-running One Piece to the dark and devastating Attack on Titan, these titles are the best ones to dive back into.

10) One Piece

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

With over 1,100 episodes, One Piece is probably not the first anime that comes to mind when considering a rewatch — but, for those looking for a lengthier series to revisit, there’s none better. Monkey D. Luffy’s adventures are full of action, humor, and charm, making the series ideal to watch over and over. Even if you’re just returning to certain arcs of the anime, you’re likely to pick up on new things this time around. With so many storylines and installments, it’s good to rewatch One Piece for another reason as well: you’re more likely to remember everything that happens before continuing onward.

9) Naruto

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

Naruto is another anime that lends itself to a rewatch based on nostalgia and charm, but like One Piece, it’s on the lengthier side and has a significant amount of filler. The latter can be skipped, though those hoping to revisit a series more peripherally might benefit from embracing it. And those who only watch the main storyline will find it just as easy to fall back into the well-built world and incredible character dynamics, even if the pacing isn’t as tight as more modern titles. Naruto offers great nostalgic value for a rewatch, but it also lands differently depending where you are in life when you tune in. Revisiting it in adulthood is a totally different (and equally worthwhile) experience than viewing it as a kid.

8) Jujutsu Kaisen

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

A newer anime with fast pacing that makes for a great rewatch is Jujutsu Kaisen. And although it’s worth revisiting for entertainment purposes, I’d argue it’s also beneficial to fully grasp the story. There’s a lot happening in Gege Akutami’s manga and the anime adaptation of it. Giving the complex character dynamics, detailed backstories, and daunting magic system another look enables fans to emerge with a much better understanding of it all. Additionally, the incredible balance of comedy, thrills, and heartfelt character moments makes this a fun series to return to more broadly, whether it’s for a second time or a 20th.

7) Spy x Family

Courtesy of Toho Animation

Spy x Family is the sort of anime that makes for a great rewatch because it’s comforting but still has enough stakes to hold viewers’ interest. The characters and their fake-family dynamic remain charming, no matter how many times you’ve seen them interact, and their most comedic moments continue to land beyond the first viewing. The action that stems from Loid’s and Yor’s careers is also consistently engaging. And witnessing the growth of the characters and the evolution of their relationships never gets old, making this a joy to revisit every time.

6) FLCL

Fooly Cooly is a wild ride, considering how outlandish its themes, story, and characters are — but that’s precisely what makes the anime so fun to revisit. The series is never dull, and it remains entertaining no matter how many times you’ve seen it. It also hits differently upon another viewing. For one, you’ll pick up on details that aren’t as obvious the first time around, as FLCL packs a lot of symbolism into its short run. This makes its commentary on growing up and hitting puberty even more memorable. Depending on when you watch it, you may gain a new perspective the second or third time around. Like Naruto, it lands differently depending where you are in your own life.

5) Haikyu!!

Image Courtesy of Production I.G.

Not every great sports anime is rewatchable, but if you’re looking for one that will hype you up every time, Haikyu!! fits the bill. The real selling point of the volleyball anime is its incredible cast of characters. Viewers are likely to miss them after making their way through the series, which is slated to end with a film. This makes revisiting the story enticing, but it’s far from the only reason to. In addition to spending more time with the characters, those returning to Haikyu!! are bound to experience a boost in inspiration and motivation. It’s the perfect example of a feel-good series, and that’s incentive to binge it more than once.

4) Hunter x Hunter

The best fantasy stories are prime rewatch candidates, as well-crafted backdrops, epic adventures, and strong action sequences lend themselves to multiple viewings. This explains why Hunter x Hunter is compulsively rewatchable. The anime’s impressive world-building and storytelling will draw fans back in every time, and it helps that the characters are a joy to spend time with. Additionally, Hunter x Hunter contains plenty of hints at what’s to come, which viewers can pick up on more easily upon a rewatch. And with the Hunter x Hunter manga’s frequent hiatuses, going back to the anime is a great way for fans to get their fill of this story.

3) My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia offers a prime example of great world-building, as the anime’s setting is one that viewers will be happy to return to again and again. Anyone who loves a good superhero story will find it easy to fall into its believable superhuman society, whether it’s for the first time or not. Deku’s journey is also incredibly inspirational, even at its darkest points. Despite many tense and anxiety-inducing action sequences, the anime is a feel-good story at its core. It’s genuinely a pleasure to return to, and with its final season nearing its end, now’s the perfect time for it.

2) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is nothing short of a masterpiece, and it holds up 15 years after its conclusion. Ed and Alphonse’s journey kicks off with gripping action, and it doesn’t let up from there. When the brothers aren’t facing dangerous, high-stakes situations, they’re wrapped up in heavier emotional storylines. The action, themes, and connections hit hard the first time around, but they resonate even more upon a rewatch. On top of that, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood contains tiny details and lots of foreshadowing for viewers to take note of. If they don’t realize it on the first watch, these things will keep them engaged the next time around.

1) Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan might be the most rewatchable anime of all time, and it’s not just because it tells an incredible story (though that certainly helps). The series is full of surprising twists and intricate world-building, and all of it is well-established long before it becomes important. The anime is one where small details matter, and you’ll find yourself picking up on new things every time you dive back in. This makes Attack on Titan better with each viewing, as does the knowledge of where the characters end up. Knowing the outcome only heightens the tensions as you watch how the characters end up where they do.

What’s your favorite anime to rewatch? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!