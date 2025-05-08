This Naruto Quote Reminds Fans That Jiraiya Wasn’t Naruto’s Only Great Mentor

Naruto Uzumaki has had no shortage of great mentors from Kakashi Hatake to Jaraiya, but there was one man who looked out for him before anybody else, and given his lack of impressive ninjutsu feats, he often gets glossed over retrospectively. Iruka Umino may not have taught Naruto any flashy jutsu, but he was still present for our young protagonist when he needed him the most, and provided Naruto with his first instances of parental camaraderie. Fans may have left Iruka behind, but the narrative and Naruto himself keep him in their minds as they continue to grow. Iruka acted as Naruto’s first teacher, and during the first episode, we got to see just what made Iruka the perfect role model for the young Naruto and how this low-level Ninja set the stage for Naruto’s development toward being the Hokage.

During Episode 1, we are introduced to not only Naruto but also the older ninjas who are in charge of teaching the kids, as well as going on missions. We see Naruto struggle with the basics of Ninjutsu and is frequently getting scolded by Iruka for his pranks and acting out. However, as the episode goes on, we see that there are not only ninja and people in the village who dislike Naruto, but they would even manipulate the young want-to-be ninja into incredibly dangerous situations. The episode comes to a head when Iruka finds Naruto, who has stolen a scroll of forbidden Jutsu’s but the two are attacked by Mizuki, leading to Iruka defending Naruto both physically and through one of the most heartfelt speeches in the entire series.

Iruka Umino, the Purest Father Figure to Naruto

Iruka is an incredibly empathic character, and the audience learns that his bond with Naruto is particularly important as Iruka also lost his parents during the nine-tailed fox’s attack on Konoha. This specific trait is revealed to both fans and young Naruto through the villain of the episode attempting to goad Naruto into betraying Iruka. Iruka, throughout this episode, has shown his merit and even admitted to struggling with Naruto as a teacher, but has finally come full circle and realized that the young ninja is a lot like him and requires guidance and care. He quickly shows Naruto care by not only saving Naruto from Mizuki’s attack and allowing him to run but also by defending Naruto as a ninja against the villain. The speech that Iruka gives is long and full of poignant points about his life and how he and Naruto are alike, and it ends in his reconciliation that Naruto is not a beast or a monster like Mizuki implies.

“His suffering only makes him stronger. That’s what separates him from being a beast. So you’re wrong. He’s nothing like the Nine-Tailed Fox. He’s Naruto Uzumaki, of the Village Hidden in the Leaves.” – Iruka, Naruto Episode 1

These words alone are enough to bring Naruto and even the most stoic of fans to tears as the brave teacher faced down what was likely to be his imminent death. Mizuki intentionally targeted Naruto and continued to wear him down at his self-worth, almost leading him to victory. Naruto felt scared and isolated; he had been tricked and was considered by many to be a failure, yet when faced with this do-or-die moment, Iruka was still willing to protect him. It’s also a quote which rings true throughout Naruto for him, and other Jinchuriki like Gaara and Killer B, that they’re able to grow from their suffering, and, in fact, not have to feel ashamed of their status, but embrace them as splendid ninjas of their village.

This moment of earnestness and courage from Iruka set the tone for Naruto throughout the rest of the series as these words rang out and helped forge Naruto’s ninja way. Naruto is finally instilled with the courage to find his resolution and protect his sensei. Naruto bursts from his hiding spot and shows off his new multi-shadow clone technique to defeat Mizuki. This technique may be a forbidden one, and Iruka may not have taught it to Naruto, but his kind words and heroic actions fueled our protagonist, leading to the reveal of what would become his ace move.

Iruka Was Always There for Naruto in Subtler Ways Than His Most Powerful Mentors

Now, the narrative may have left Iruka behind in terms of power and jutsu, but the reality of all that the teacher did for Naruto remains a reality for fans and the canon of the series. Iruka consistently protects the children at the Ninja Academy and continues to teach and train each new generation. He happily joins Naruto to celebrate his latest accomplishments over a bowl of ramen at Ichiraku, Naruto’s favorite joint in the village. He is also present for Naruto’s lowest points, like pulling Naruto out of his abyss of grief over Jiraiya’s loss, and celebrating the triumphs, such as when Naruto saved Konoha from utter annihilation by Pain.

Beyond instructing at the academy, Iruka is eventually promoted to headmaster to continue to aid the instructors in molding the minds of young wannabe ninjas. Jaraiya and Kakashi taught Naruto a lot and were certainly integral to the future Hokage’s path, but Iruka was the one consistent, always in Konoha, ready to take Naruto to get ramen. Iruka had such an impact on Naruto that among his senseis that survived the series, Iruka was who Naruto asked to fill the role of father at his wedding.