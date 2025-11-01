3 Things Fans Will Hate in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga! Jujutsu Kaisen will return with Season 3 in January as part of the Winter 2026 lineup and will cover the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident Arc. The sorcerers, who were on standby, jumped into the battle after they learned that Satoru Gojo had been sealed away. Without the strongest sorcerer in the modern era, the others were unable to overpower the villains, resulting in several casualties in the process. By the end of the arc, Ryomen Sukuna destroys a large portion of the Shibuya Ward, killing thousands in the process. The second season, which released its final episode in December 2023, ended on a major cliffhanger as Yuta Okkotsu, the main character of the prequel film and a special-grade sorcerer, made his debut in the main story.

Following his unexpected arrival, Yuta’s determination to kill Yuji Itadori shocks everyone as his true intentions remain unknown. Season 3 will commence with Itadori’s Extermination Arc, where Yuta will target Yuji as per the pact he made with the top brass. The season will then cover the Perfect Preparation Arc, focusing on Maki Zenin before moving on to the highly anticipated Culling Game. While the upcoming season will be full of exciting moments, these three things will likely cause some dissatisfaction among fans.

3) Yuki’s Death Is Still One of the Most Disappointing Moments in Jujutsu Kaisen

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Considering the hype around Yuki Tsukumo, a special-grade sorcerer, her death was too underwhelming. The creator had an excellent opportunity to delve deeper into her character and elaborate on her goals, which heavily contradict those of Kenjaku. Yuki also had the most intriguing dream in the series, which wasn’t expanded on. She died fighting Kenjaku in the Culling Game after joining the sorcerers’ side. The death was brutal and too sudden, leaving readers with bitter feelings over the way she was simply excluded from the story without reaching her true potential or getting the recognition she deserved.

2) Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Won’t Reveal Nobara’s Fate

Image courtesy of MAPPA

Nobara suffered a fatal injury to the head in the Shibuya Incident Arc, and technically, she couldn’t survive after taking a direct hit from Mahito. However, Arata Nitta, a non-combatant type of jujutsu sorcerer, used his technique to stop her bleeding. Despite his efforts, her injuries were still severe, so he took her for emergency treatment. While he did say that there’s not a zero percent chance of saving her, he also hoped that Yuji wouldn’t have high hopes. Although the manga unveils what happened to her, it was only during the final stretch of the story. This means that Season 3 won’t resolve Nobara’s plot and will continue to leave anime-only fans in the dark.

1) Gojo Won’t Be a Part of the Culling Game

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

There’s no denying that Satoru Gojo is one of the most famous anime characters in modern shonen, which is why fans are always waiting to see more from him. He has a certain presence in the story that can’t be compared to anyone else. However, after being sealed in the Prison Realm, Gojo only appeared years later. While Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will have a few scenes featuring him, they will mostly be flashbacks or anime-only additions. He only returns to the story after the Culling Game Arc ends, at which point the story enters its Final Arc and commences the epic battle of the strongest.

