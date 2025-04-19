Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Finally Explains Why Gojo Lost His Biggest Battle

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga ended in September 2024, leaving behind several unanswered questions. One of them was still the mystery behind Gojo’s death, and the fact that he lost to Sukuna because of one attack. The battle of the strongest is one of the most hyped fights in recent years, with social media exploding every week due to the intense battle between Gojo and Sukuna. Their fight was hinted at since the beginning of the story, making fans all the more excited about it. However, while the few weeks were entertaining for everyone, the conclusion was extremely controversial.

Many fans were upset with the off-screen death and not being able to see Gojo’s reaction in his final moments. This left a lot of room for several Gojo revival theories for weeks, but when the heat died down, fans moved on with the story and focused on the Sukuna raid. However, throughout the manga, we never found out the answer about how Gojo fell victim to such an attack. Lucky for us, Jujutsu Kaisen creator finally breaks his silence on the controversy surrounding Gojo’s death.

Jujustu Kaisen Creator Answers the Question About Gojo’s Death in an Ongoing Exhibition

An official Jujutsu Kaisen exhibition is being held in Osaka, Japan, from April 19th to June 9th. The same exhibition was held in Tokyo, Japan from July 6th to August 27th last year. It features behind-the-scenes glimpses of the JJK’s creation as well as the process of Akutami creating the works using digital drawing methods, along with his commentary. Both exhibition also include a set of Q&A sessions. This time, Gege revealed the truth behind Gojo’s death.

The author explains, “After defeating Mahoraga, Gojo thought that Sukuna had no way to bypass his infinity anymore. I think that the usual Gojo would’ve sensed that something was amiss & could’ve avoided a fatal wound.”

Since the exhibition is being held in Japan, the questions and answers are being discussed with fan translation. Gege’s latest statement was shared by @Go_Jover, a reliable account on X, known for sharing all kinds of updates about JJK and even the manga leaks. Gege confirming that Gojo only lost because he let his guard down finally puts rest to all the confusion regarding this epic fight.

Gojo letting his guard down in the most crucial moment has happened a couple of times before, and those mistakes have changed the course of the story. During his high school years, he let Toji sneak an attack on him because he was tired after not sleeping for several days. This resulted in Riko’s death, and the tragedy was the step towards Geto’s betrayal. In the Shibuya Incident Arc, he fell for Kenjaku’s plan and got trapped inside the Prison Realm. This caused the biggest tragedy with several thousand deaths because of the disaster curses and Sukuna running loose with no one being capable enough to stop the villains.

