Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Is Premiering Even Earlier Than Expected (But There’s a Catch)

Jujutsu Kaisen is finally coming back in full for Season 3 of the anime next year, but some lucky fans will be able to check out the new season before anyone else. As the year comes to an end, it’s increasingly become clear that 2026 is going to be a huge year for new anime releases. There are going to be a ton of new shows making their debut, but also a lot of major franchises will be coming back for new episodes as well. The biggest franchise fans are keeping an eye out for, however, is likely Jujutsu Kaisen as it returns for a new season.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will be premiering its episodes next January, but it’s coming to theaters later this year with a new movie coming to theaters. This new film will not only highlight the biggest moments from the Shibuya Incident arc seen in the second season, but will also feature the early premieres of the first two episodes of the coming third season. Now it’s been announced that Jujutsu Kaisen‘s early premiere is going to hit theaters even earlier with the announcement of an exclusive IMAX screening.

Jujutsu Kaisen to Host Early Season 3 Premiere With IMAX

GKIDS has announced that Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution is coming to IMAX with an exclusive, early access fan event screening on December 3rd in North America, two days before it hits theaters in the region on December 5th. This will be a one-time only screening across 100 IMAX screens in the United States, so fans curious to see the new film event in the most grandiose way possible are going to want to hunt down their tickets before it’s too late. As for the film itself, it will be hitting theaters across the country not long after.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution will be screening with both Japanese and English language dubbed audio, and features a recap of the Shibuya Incident. The real draw is the new materials, however, as the film also features the first two episodes of the upcoming third season. But for those who aren’t able to see the new film event in action later this year, it thankfully won’t be too long of a time before the third season makes its debut on TV screens throughout the world either.

When Does Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Come Out?

Jujutsu Kaisen: Culling Game Part 1 is the official moniker of the third season, and it will be making its debut in Japan in January 2026 as part of the Winter 2026 anime schedule. No concrete release date has been announced as of the the time of this writing, but Crunchyroll has confirmed that they will be streaming the new episodes as they release in Japan. It’s also where you can currently catch up with both seasons of the TV anime and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 feature film in the meantime.

The Culling Game is one of the bigger arcs from Gege Akutami’s original Jujutsu Kaisen manga release as it sets the stage for the grand finale to come. From here on out, it’s really just one chaotic fight after another as Yuji Itadori and the surviving sorcerers (along with some brand new allies and foes) all scramble in a deadly tournament to keep Kenjaku from accomplishing his major goal of destroying the world.

