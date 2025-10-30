3 Things Fans Will Love in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga! One of the most popular anime series of recent times, Jujutsu Kaisen, will return with its third season in January as part of the Winter 2026 lineup. The season will feature the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident Arc as the sorcerers not only have to stop the villains but also find a way to free Satoru Gojo from the Prison Realm. The sorcerers faced tremendous casualties after Gojo was out of the fight, which was exactly what Kenjaku was going for. Even after the devastating incident, the sorcerers have no time to relax since Kenjaku is already planning his next step.

Season 3 will adapt the Itadori’s Extermination and Perfect Preparation Arcs before moving on to the Culling Game, a battle royale orchestrated by Kenjaku to initiate his horrifying plan. The upcoming season is filled with a lot more action and higher stakes than ever as our favorite characters fight more challenging battles than ever. The Culling Game is also the second-to-final arc of the series, which sets up the last battle against Ryomen Sukuna as the villain’s true motives come to light. While Season 3 will be full of exciting moments, these three things will make it even better than the first two seasons.

3) Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Will Introduce Several New Characters

One of the biggest highlights of the third season will be the new cast of characters. From Itadori’s Extermination Arc to the Culling Game, the series will continue to introduce new allies and enemies, most of whom are still fan-favorite characters even long after the manga has ended. The Culling Game Arc, in particular, has several characters who were forced to join the battle royale orchestrated by the villain. Most of these new participants were either recently awakened sorcerers or reincarnated ancient sorcerers using human vessels like Yuji Itadori.

2) Maki’s Revenge Against the Zenin Clan Is One of the Coldest Moments Ever

Maki has long since hated the Zenin Clan, but they became even more unhinged after the Shibuya Incident by taking advantage of the chaos and trying to kill the twin sisters, whom they considered the stain of the clan. The one who volunteered to kill them was none other than the sisters’ father, Ogi Zenin. Although Maki tried her best to save Mai, it was too late at that point. Through that loss, Maki awakened a power hidden deep within her and unleashed her fury on the Zenins by brutally slaughtering the elite clan single-handedly.

1) Yuta Okkotsu Returns Stronger Than Ever

Yuta spent around a year training with Miguel in Africa, which is why he was too late to join his friends during the Shibuya Incident. Although he arrived late, he planned to do everything he could to help the others. Yuta helped Yuji fake his death so the top brass wouldn’t send anyone after Sukuna’s vessel again. He was already powerful in the prequel film, but his growth as a sorcerer in one year is astounding. During the Culling Game, he fought some of the most powerful characters and was even considered a sorcerer second only to Satoru Gojo by the narrator.

