Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Preview Highlights Yuji Itadori’s New Look

Next year, Jujutsu Tech is planning to make a comeback in Jujutsu Kaisen’s third anime season, but things have changed quite a bit since we last saw Yuji Itadori in the driver’s seat. Thanks to the Shibuya Incident Arc, friend and foe alike are looking for Yuji to take him off the playing field, and Itadori is sporting a new look in response. In a new preview focusing on the characters of the Culling Game Arc, anime fans have been given a closer look at what Yuji Itadori looks like now that he’s become a fugitive on the run.

Specifically, the reason why Yuji Itadori has received a death sentence from his former school is an understandable one. The sorcerers aren’t trying to eliminate the shonen star for anything he directly did, but rather, thanks to the actions of Sukuna. Yuji continues to share a body with the King of Curses, and thanks to being unleashed in Shibuya, thousands of lives were lost. Yuji was quite distraught, while Jujutsu Tech realized that they would need to rip off the band-aid and eliminate Itadori. In the new preview images, which you can see below, the likes of Yuji, Megumi, Yuta, and Choso are front and center to kick off the third season’s merchandise run.

The Culling Game And Beyond

Yuta Okkotsu might have been the star of Jujutsu Kaisen’s first movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, but the cursed energy wielder has been absent from Yuji Itadori’s story for the most part. In the shocking season two finale, Yuta made a comeback and was instructed to take the role of Yuji’s executioner, seeking to eliminate the shonen protagonist as a part of season three. Even with Yuji and Yuta on a collision course, this is far from the only major event set to arrive in season three.

The Culling Game was kicked off by none other than series villain Suguru Geto, the big bad responsible for the Shibuya Incident Arc. Looking to pit hundreds of cursed energy wielders in a tournament that will separate the weak from the strong, the heroes that survived Shibuya are set to play a major role in this next arc. Luckily, the anime adaptation isn’t the only place that Gege Akutami’s universe has continued.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo has released several chapters as a surprising sequel to the original series. Rather than only focusing on cursed energy wielders, Gege Akutami decided to throw extraterrestrials into the mix, making for an unbelievable scenario for the world of Yuji Itadori. At present, Yuji’s status remains a mystery in this series that takes place decades following the first series conclusion, but he has already been hinted at in the sequel. While not confirmed for an anime adaptation as of yet, Modulo eventually hitting the screen wouldn’t be too surprising considering the popularity of the franchise overall.

What do you think of this fresh look at Jujutsu Kaisen season three? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!