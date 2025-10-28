7 Characters We Can’t Wait to See in Action in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

Warning! This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Shibuya Incident Arc left the Jujutusu world in chaos, drastically upending the chessboard and setting the stage for even greater conflicts. With Satoru Gojo sealed in the Prison Realm, the remaining sorcerers are automatically at a severe disadvantage without their strongest player. As the manga’s Culling Game Arc is set to be the focus of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, the stakes have never been higher, with former allies becoming enemies and powerful new players entering the fray. Fans have been eagerly anticipating the next season for two years, and season 3 will deliver with intense battles, surprising character development, and power on a level that has yet to be seen, even from Gojo himself.

The fallout from Shibuya will drive many of our favorite characters into the spotlight, but also introduce a wide cast of new players, as they all fight for survival and reshape the future of the jujutsu world.

7) Yuta Okkotsu

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Following his brief but significant reappearance at the very end of season 2, Yuta Okkotsu is positioned as a central figure in the chaos of the events to come. His reintroduction with the fully manifested Rika and his devastating power against a cursed spirit to protect a child reminded viewers that he is no longer the timid character who second-guesses his strength in Jujutsu Kaisen 0. As one of only four Special Grade Sorcerers, Yuta is now one of the few fighters capable of rivaling the strongest, making his every move vital.

His initial mission after the Shibuya Incident pits him against the long-suffering protagonist, Yuji Itadori. But as is typical with Jujutsu Kaisen, things may not always be as black and white as they seem. Watching Yuta navigate the moral complexities of his new role and the responsibility he’s taken on, all while unleashing the full, terrifying extent of his Cursed Technique mimicry and limitless Cursed Energy, is sure to be a spectacle. His action sequences promise to be some of the most spectacular of the entire series and perhaps anime as a whole.

6) Kinji Hakari

One of the most elusive and talked-about characters, Kinji Hakari has long been hyped as a talented Third Year sorcerer with potential rivaling Yuta’s. After being suspended from Jujutsu High, his eventual reappearance during the Culling Game arc and his involvement in the unfolding madness make his debut worth the wait. His unique fighting style and eccentric personality promise a very unpredictable ally.

His unique Cursed Technique, centered around a pachinko-themed Domain Expansion, introduces an incredibly powerful, nigh undefeatable element to his fights. Watching his ability in full motion and the literal gambling inherent in his power will certainly be both entertaining and visually striking. Hakari’s high-stakes brawls and his perspective on the jujutsu world add significant depth and excitement to the scene.

5) Maki Zenin

Maki Zenin sustained massive physical trauma during the Shibuya Incident, suffering devastating burns across most of her body. Unlike other Sorcerers who perished in Shibuya, Maki’s tragedy is not an ending but a catalyst that sets her on the path to embrace her full potential. The limitations placed on her by the Zenin clan are about to be broken entirely.

Her newfound strength comes from a complete rejection of Cursed Energy, transforming her into an unparalleled master of the Heavenly Restriction. Fans are eager to see this fully realized version of Maki in action, wielding even more strength than before with an impressive array of Cursed Tools. Her upcoming confrontation with her clan will be a brutal and defining moment of the entire arc.

4) Yorozu

Yorozu is a terrifying sorcerer from the past who Kenjaku reincarnated into Tsumiki Fushiguro’s—Megumi Fushiguro’s sister’s—body. This shocking twist is a source of torment for Megumi, raising the stakes to new heights for him. Yorozu is a major threat, not just because of her power but because of the heavy emotional toll her mere presence has on Megumi—a young man who has only ever wanted to save his comatose sister.

Yorozu’s ancient skill and unique Cursed Technique—Construction—allows her to manifest liquid metal and create protective objects, including a suit of armor. Seeing this elaborate, high-level Cursed Technique in a modern setting will surely stand out during the intense battles against both sorcerers and cursed spirits.

3) Hajime Kashimo

Shonen Jump

Another powerful sorcerer from the bygone era, Hajime Kashimo, is single-mindedly focused on finding and fighting the strongest opponents possible. His entrance into the Culling Game is driven by a selfish, yet understandable, desire to test his overwhelming power. His motivation immediately pits him against other powerhouses, guaranteeing electrifying, high-energy battles.

Kashimo’s Cursed Technique allows him to manipulate electricity, and his control is so great that he can strike his opponents with lightning and manipulate the resulting energy. His search for the strongest will inevitably lead him to confront major characters, including Yuji Itadori. It will be a true treat to see his Curse Technique fully animated.

2) Hiromi Higuruma

A former defense lawyer now turned sorcerer, Hiromi Higuruma is an exceptionally standout character due to his complex motivations and utterly unique power set. He immediately rejects the brutal new reality established by Kenjaku as he struggles with his own conscience after gaining Cursed Energy. All of this together makes him one of the most unpredictable, though unwillingly, participants in the Culling Game.

Higuruma’s Domain Expansion—Deadly Sentencing—is one of the most unorthodox and fascinating abilities introduced into the world of Jujutsu Kaisen. It traps opponents in a courtroom setting, forcing them through a trial that doles out blind justice. Watching his Domain’s complex procedural rules unfold in a fight will make Higuruma a true standout like no other.

1) Choso

Following the revelation of his brotherly connection to Yuji Itadori, Choso’s loyalty dramatically shifted unflinchingly. Having faced a deep existential crisis and come out the other side aligned with Yuji and his allies, Choso now stands firmly dedicated to protecting his newly recognized “brother.” This alliance fundamentally changes the dynamic of the battles to come, as Choso is a fierce opponent.

Choso’s Cursed Technique—Blood Manipulation—makes him a versatile and deadly fighter, capable of manipulating his own blood outside his body to create destructive, bullet-like attacks such as “Piercing Blood.” Seeing Choso unleash his devastating power alongside Yuji against their common enemies, finally fighting for a positive cause, will be a deeply satisfying moment after everything that Choso has suffered.