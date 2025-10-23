Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Unveils First Look At Its New Villain

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga! The highly anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is right around the corner, so promotions are in full swing. Fans have waited more than two years for the season, and the trailer confirms that MAPPA is going to deliver yet another spectacular season. Next month, the anime is holding a worldwide screening for a compilation film of the Shibuya Incident, which will also feature the first two episodes of the third season. On October 23rd, the anime released a short promotional video of the film, along with revealing Naoya Zenin’s character design on the anime’s official website.

Although the trailer featured a brief glimpse of Naoya, it wasn’t enough to get a good look at his design. Not only that, but the anime has been hyping his design reveal for the past few months by making him seem mysterious in order to grab the attention of anime-only fans. While manga readers are already familiar with the character, anime-only fans will be introduced to him during the screening. However, his voice actor still hasn’t been introduced, but we may get an update before the third season premieres in January 2026.

Who Is Naoya Zenin in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Naoya is just as famous as he is controversial, which makes him one of the new characters fans are looking forward to seeing in the anime. While the upcoming season is being promoted as “The Culling Game,” it will first have to feature Itadori’s Extermination and Perfect Preparation Arcs, and the latest villain will be present in both. As his name suggests, he is a member of the Zenin Clan, but not just any ordinary run-of-the-mill sorcerer.

Despite being the youngest son of Naobito Zenin, he was talented enough to be considered the top contender to succeed his father as the clan head. Naobito was one of those unfortunate sorcerers who was assigned to the mission to take down Kenjaku and the Disaster Curses during the Shibuya Incident Arc. He joined Kento Nanami and Maki Zenin to fight Dagon and barely got out of the curse’s domain alive thanks to a reanimated Toji Fushiguro. Unfortunately, after getting out of the domain, he was burned alive by Jogo, along with Nanami and Maki.

Naobito succumbed to his injuries, and Naoya hoped he would become the Clan Head. However, his father’s final decision left him betrayed and speechless. Naoya is hated in the fandom as a misogynistic character, but many also praise his villainous tendencies. Thanks to the mixed reception, he has ranked high in popularity polls ever since his debut, and it seems the community will be divided over him yet again. Although the third season has yet to debut, Naoya is already causing quite a buzz. The third season will be packed with thrilling action scenes, with several new characters being introduced, both allies and enemies of the sorcerers.

