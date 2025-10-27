This 1 Big Lesson Jujutsu Kaisen Should Learn From the Success of Demon Slayer & Chainsaw Man

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga! 2023 was an incredible year for Jujutsu Kaisen fans, not only because of the anime’s second season but also due to Satoru Gojo’s epic return in the manga in the Culling Game Arc’s finale. During the Shibuya Incident Arc, Gojo came face-to-face with Kenjaku, who took over Suguru Geto’s body. After spending his teenage years with Geto and having to kill his former best friend with his own hands, Gojo always regretted the way things turned out between them. This is why seeing Geto standing before him completely baffled Gojo, and it took him a few seconds to realize that he had fallen for Kenjaku’s trap. After the strongest sorcerer in the modern era was sealed inside the Prison Realm, there was no one powerful enough to stop the villains.

The situation only continued to spiral down in the Culling Game, although the arrival of special-grade sorcerers Yuta Okkotsu and Yuki Tsukumo did help them a lot. The Culling Game is the longest arc in the series, which will be adapted in the upcoming Season 3. As the arc ends with Gojo’s return, the series commences one of the best fights in new-generation manga. The battle of the strongest shook the entire fandom, and its popularity will reach new heights when it’s adapted into an anime.

Demon Slayer and Chainsaw Man Prove That Anime Is More Popular Than Ever

While Demon Slayer released the first installment of the Infinity Castle trilogy, Chainsaw Man made its comeback three years after the first season’s conclusion. Both films broke box office records across the globe, further emphasizing the fact that anime has become more mainstream than ever. While Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle broke every record to become the highest-grossing anime film, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc became one of the most critically acclaimed films in recent years.

Both films made headlines for all the right reasons, and the best part is that they are both canon continuations of the main story. The success of these films proves that there are endless possibilities for more such adaptations, and Jujutsu Kaisen can’t be left behind in that aspect. Although the franchise adapted the prequel story in a 2021 film, it’s not part of the main plotline but simply serves to highlight the major events that took place a year before Yuji Itadori joined Jujutsu High School.

However, if Jujutsu Kaisen were to adapt a feature film in the future, there’s no better option than the epic battle of the strongest, which spans about 15 chapters and features some of the most intense fight scenes manga fans have ever seen. The fight ends in Chapter 236 with Gojo’s death, after which the story moves on to the Sukuna Raid, where the majority of the characters join hands against the terrifying foe.

Gojo vs. Sukuna Is Incredible Enough To Get Its Own Feature Film

Although adapting the fight in a feature film would be an excellent decision by the animation studio, Gojo vs. Sukuna is thrilling enough to pull the audience toward the theaters. Just the prequel film was a huge success, and there’s no doubt a feature film focusing on the fight between the two strongest characters in the series would be able to compete with the success of Demon Slayer and Chainsaw Man. The series teased the fight between Gojo and Sukuna in the first season, but the only time the two clashed was when Sukuna had only a fraction of his power.

In the Culling Game Arc, Sukuna successfully took over Megumi’s body and challenged the strongest sorcerer in the modern era to a duel. At the time, Gojo was determined to kill Kenjaku, but he changed his plans after Sukuna showed up. What followed was a series of some of the most thrilling moments in Shonen that lasted for several weeks before reaching its controversial conclusion.

The manga had the audience on the edge of their seats throughout the fight, and it continued to end the chapters on cliffhangers after exploring the characters’ powerful techniques. Although Jujutsu Kaisen has several powerful characters, Gojo and Sukuna stand at the pinnacle of Jujutsu Sorcery, with the villain clearly being more experienced and talented than the special-grade sorcerer. Season 3 will premiere as part of the Winter 2026 anime lineup, commencing with Itadori’s Extermination and Perfect Preparation Arcs before beginning the Culling Game.

