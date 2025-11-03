Jujutsu Kaisen Sequel Reveals Its Main Plot (And It Has Far Greater Depth Than The Original)

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, the sequel to Gege Akutami’s magnum opus, continues to release new chapters in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, with recent chapters adding depth to the series’ main plot. The sequel takes its time exploring the nuances of the story’s main villains, adding layers to both the narrative and the antagonists, something the original series was often criticized for lacking, despite featuring some of the coolest villains and untapped backstories. However, it seems the sequel has clearly learned from the original’s mistakes and is actively fixing them. Its latest improvement comes with the unveiling of a main plot that, unlike the original Jujutsu Kaisen’s, is no longer ambiguous.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first chapter introduced an alien tribe known as the Simurians, whose invasion of Earth became the central focus. One lingering question was what drove them to come to Earth. Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 8, titled “Dura Val Bobbidi Mechika, Part 2,” continues the tension on Maru and Cross’s home planet, revealing discrimination among the aliens due to a sub-caste system. As the dispute between the Simurian sub-castes escalates, it is finally revealed that a part of Simurians came to Earth seeking freedom.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Reveals Why the Simurians Came to Earth

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

From the last two chapters exploring the backstories of the Simurians, it has become evident that although the Simurians differ slightly in appearance, they are no different from humans in terms of emotions. However, their societal system is far from democratic, operating under an old hierarchy where the most powerful hold the authority to make decisions. This backstory revealed that there are two tribes among the Simurians: Maru and Cross belong to the Rumelians, while the other tribe is known as the Deskunte. The growing dispute between the two tribes, rooted in religious and economic differences, ultimately led to the Deskunte seizing power and enslaving the Rumelians.

However, Maru and Cross’s mentor, Dura, had preserved valuable minerals, which the latest chapter reveals also include a ship they boarded to escape to Earth. Surprisingly, even Dabura, initially portrayed as the main villain with power rivaling Sukuna, who belongs to a different tribe, chose to flee alongside them to escape the Deskunte’s oppression and the misuse of his strength. With this revelation, it becomes clear that none of the aliens introduced so far are true villains.

With this latest detail, the groundwork is set for other Simurians from the Simura planet to pursue the escapees to Earth, potentially sparking an all-out war. This could see Maru, Cross, and even Dabura, the supposed villains, fighting alongside the main heroes of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo against the Deskunte tribe. While this implies that the true main villains of the Jujutsu Kaisen sequel have yet to be revealed, these two chapters have provided a clear direction toward who they might be, unlike the original series, which hinted at Kenjaku as the main antagonist until Sukuna emerged as a destructive powerhouse with no clear purpose.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!